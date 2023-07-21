TUTU Comes to Edinburgh Fringe in August

After a string of sell-out performances across Europe, dance troupe TUTU will make a triumphant entrance to the Edinburgh Fringe 2023 at Underbelly’s magnificent McEwan Hall from 3rd – 27th August.

The 70-minute family-friendly show features an all-male cast of six dancers adorned in ever-changing, flamboyant costumes. TUTU lovingly mocks the most classical outfit, the tutu (which traditionally can only be worn by women) by introducing the unique TUTU trousers.

TUTU’s performers skilfully parody more than 40 characters, covering everything from classical ballet to contemporary dance. Audiences are taken on a whirlwind ride of laughter as they witness a hip-hop version of Swan Lake, a clumsy take on Dirty Dancing, and a dainty version of The Haka. Whatever the routine, TUTU makes a point of twisting the crowd’s expectations, while maintaining the highest level of performance.

After nearly a decade on tour, and close to 600 performances, TUTU is an evergreen success.

Choreographer and founder of Chicos Mambo, Philippe Lafeuille said: “I love making people laugh. It’s sometimes frowned upon in this business, but, in life, it’s so important to laugh and let go; this is exactly what we want TUTU’s audiences to do!”

Underbelly's Head of Programming Marina Dixon said: “We’re thrilled that TUTU is coming to Underbelly this year. It’s unlike anything else in our programme and, whether you’re new to dance or have adored it for your whole life, it genuinely has something for everyone. It’s filled with awe-inspiring skill, heart and humour – a show that celebrates everything the Fringe stands for.”

To book tickets for TUTU at McEwan Hall this August, please visit: