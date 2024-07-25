TOO MUCH OF A GOOD THING Plays The Edinburgh Fringe Festival

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Too Much of a Good Thing, written, directed & performed by Rachel Redleaf, presented with Just The Tonic as part of the 2024 Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Running August 1-12 at 10:55am at at The Caves - Just Up The Road | Niddry Street South, EH1 1NS and August 13-25 at 13:20 at The Mash House - Attic | 37 Guthrie Street, EH1 1JQ

About Too Much of a Good Thing

Best known for portraying Mama Cass in Tarantino's Once Upon A Time In Hollywood and Beth in Netflix's Atypical, Rachel's over the top body and personality are front and center in this comedic extravaganza! From barely qualifying for The Itty Bitty Titty Committee to being president of The Big Booby Brigade, join Rachel as she enlists her subconscious, and her talking breasts, to help her decide: Can you have too much of a good thing? Rachel will take you through her childhood and puberty, traumas and fears, joys and triumphs, to work through her conflicting emotions about her big boobs, and find out what loving herself and her body unconditionally really means.

The creative team includes Stage Manager Chloe Sykes and Producer Breagh Watson.

Rachel Redleaf is an actress, comedian, singer, and director best known for her role as Beth Chapin in Netflix's Atypical, with her funny one-liners and great baking skills! She is also known for playing Mama Cass in Quentin Tarantino's Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. She also appeared in Why Women Kill season two and went to Sundance with the movie Kajillionaire. She grew up in Scottsdale, Arizona where she spent much of her time performing in community theater, starting at age four. Rachel is a graduate of Chapman University with a BFA in Screen Acting and a Minor in Business. Rachel is a huge advocate for body positivity and is honored to represent the plus size girlies.

Rachel is a proud founding board member of Kid in the Corner, where she is a tireless advocate for helping children and teens take care of their mental health. She is represented by an amazing team, Andy Coleman at Link Entertainment and her agents Domina Holbeck and Sloane Fitzgerald at CESD. Rachel is a proud member of the Screen Actors Guild. Keep up with her and her show on Instagram: @rachelredleaf and @toomuchofagoodthingshow

