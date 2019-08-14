THE SECRET POLICEMAN'S TOUR Comes to Edinburgh Featuring Deborah Frances-White

It's just ten days until Amnesty International UK and comedy star Deborah Frances-White (host of hit podcast The Guilty Feminist) bring the brand new Secret Policeman's Tour to the prestigious Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday 24th August and they are delighted to announce the final line up for this must-see event of the final weekend of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe!

Joining Deborah Frances-White at the Edinburgh Playhouse is a supreme line up of guests previously announced including Rachel Parris, Nish Kumar, Phoebe Robinson from 2 Dope Queens, Sindhu Vee, Desiree Burch, Rosie Jones, Steve Ali, Hollie McNish, Saoirse-Monica Jackson and Siobhan McSweeney from Derry Girls with music from Jess Robinson and Grace Petrie. Now, Sophie Duker, Jessica Fostekew, Nicola Coughlan (also from Derry Girls) and Amal Azzudin have been announced to complete this incredible group of stars and activists joining together in support of human rights.

Tickets for the show at Edinburgh Playhouse on Saturday 24th August at 7.30pm are available now from www.atgtickets.com/shows/the-secret-policemans-tour/edinburgh-playhouse. The approximate duration of the show is 2 hours and 30 minutes.

More than forty years since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's event, the newly-revamped 2019 Secret Policeman's Tour will see a host of comedians, musicians, actors, activists and inspiring speakers come together for three electrifying nights of comedy, music and discussion, all in support of human rights.

In addition to the show coming to Edinburgh, The Secret Policeman Tour kicked off on Wednesday 5th June with a revolutionary night at London's Hackney Empire. Host Deborah Frances-White was joined by a huge array of talent who entertained the 1000 strong audience all evening with an assortment of comedy, music and enlightening discussion. The third and final Secret Policeman's Tour date is still to be announced.

A podcast of the London show can be listened to here: www.amnesty.org.uk/secret-policemans-tour

Deborah Frances-White said:

"Curating & hosting The Secret Policeman's Tour is one of the greatest honours of my life. It's a legendary brand which has attracted a fizzingly talented line up of established and emerging acts - all with something to say that's right on point.

'Human Rights' sometimes seem removed from us and our busy lives but a human right is anything we'd miss if it were taken away. We have to act now to protect what we love - and comedy and music move us to come together, shed our defences and feel the tingly human connection we need to make meaningful change."

Kate Allen, Amnesty UK's Director, said:

"Since Amnesty's first ever Secret Policeman's Ball more than 40 years ago in 1976, lots has changed. We're facing new human rights crises and fighting new battles to create a safer and more equal world.

Yet people coming together to stand for what they believe in and celebrate human rights will always remain at our core.

That's why we're so delighted to see the renowned Secret Policeman's Tour return this year. In partnership with the fabulous Guilty Feminist podcast team, the shows are set to be an exciting celebration of the rights of people in all their brilliant difference."





Related Articles Shows View More Scotland Stories

More Hot Stories For You