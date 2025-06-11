THE FAUSTUS PROJECT Comes to Edinburgh

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Featuring an unrehearsed Fringe performer from another show in the titular role each night, The Faustus Project is part improvisation, part roast and full-blown chaos. The guest actor, with the original script in hand, must try to deliver their lines while the mischievous Half Trick cast does everything they can to derail, embarrass, and sabotage them with help from the audience. The timeless story of a man who sells his soul to the devil is transformed into a no-holds-barred descent into madness, filled with mind games and brutal challenges all while keeping the original’s question of what would any of us do for fame and power at its heart. The Faustus Project from Edinburgh-based company Half Trick returns to the Fringe following an acclaimed run last year at C-venues.

Caden Scott said, “Everyone comes to Fringe hoping to get noticed and be the next big thing. To those performers we say: put your money where your mouth is. How much do you really want it? Our guests from last year can't stop talking about the project. Some rave and gush, wishing they could do it a second time. Others call us 'evil, truly evil' and can't look at us the same way ever again’’

Half Trick is a New Zealand theatre company based in Edinburgh, creating irreverent reinventions of classics. This is their second year running at the Fringe with The Faustus Project and last year they also performed a version of the rarely staged Jacobian revenge tragedy Antonio’s Revenge by John Marston.

Running Time: 60 mins | Suitable for ages 16+, audience participation, contains distressing or potentially triggering themes, nudity, scenes of a sexual nature, violence, strobe lighting and strong language and swearing

