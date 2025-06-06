THE ALPHABET OF AWESOME SCIENCE Comes to Edinburgh

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



A high-energy kids' show, The Alphabet of Awesome Science rockets through 26 words, each sparking a wild, messy, and often explosive experiment. Performed in a different order every time, as chosen live by the audience, Professors Lexi Con and Noel Edge (the Word Nerd and the Science Freak) introduce a carefully curated collection of favourite words from ‘annular' to ‘zephyr', one for each letter of the alphabet. Accompanying them are 26 scientific demonstrations ranging from squishy and squirty to floating and exploding, with props from a simple water bottle to balloons that explode in a ball of burning hydrogen, super cool liquid nitrogen that erupts into a massive cloud, and a leaf blower that covers the audience in Rice Krispies. With some experiments that kids can try at home, and even a few that adults might find useful in everyday life, The Alphabet of Awesome Science makes science fun, messy, and memorable.

The show returns to the Fringe for a third year where it'll celebrate its 350th performance, having toured to 125 venues including in Mexico, Canada and Adelaide Fringe Festival, where it won the Science at the Fringe Award and Best Kids and Family Show in 2021.

Writer, director and performer David Lampard said, “Edinburgh Fringe has very quickly become an incredibly important part of our performing year. Aside from the fact that we absolutely love performing for Scottish and UK audiences, this amazing Fringe is where we have begun so many conversations about taking our show to many corners of the world. We have a blast on stage, but after each show is just as much fun — as we get to meet kids, take photos with them, and hear all about their favourite words. The words in our show are unusual, rare and often downright weird, so we love it when folks approach us after the show to tell us about their experiences with some of them.”

That Science Gang is an Australian company making science-inspired theatre for young people and families. Their productions combine scientific ideas with character-driven storytelling, using humour, spectacle, and dynamic demonstrations to spark curiosity and delight. Since 2019, they've performed nearly 500 shows for over 130,000 audience members across Australia and beyond. Their acclaimed titles include The Alphabet of Awesome Science, You Are a Doughnut, and This Show is NOT Rubbish!, earning multiple awards at Adelaide Fringe.

