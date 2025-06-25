Steffan Alun Brings Debut Hour STAND UP to Edinburgh Fringe 2025

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Welsh stand-up comedian Steffan Alun returns to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe this summer with his long-awaited debut hour, Steffan Alun: Stand Up. The show runs 31 July – 25 August 2025 (except 13 August) at Hoot 4, Hoots @ The Apex, with performances nightly at 9:30 p.m.

A staple of the Fringe since 2015 (pandemics aside), Alun is known for his charismatic blend of sharp social critique and warm, absurdist storytelling. In Stand Up, he brings a proudly Welsh and unapologetically queer perspective to a rich hour of comedy exploring nationalism, bisexuality, pop culture, ADHD, and the language we use to understand the world.

The result is a hilarious, high-energy journey through identity and politics—anchored in self-deprecating charm and a deep belief in joy, resistance, and community.

As seen on BBC Wales, S4C, and heard on Radio Cymru, Alun has performed across the UK, including at the Wales Millennium Centre and Machynlleth Comedy Festival. He’s also supported Elis James on tour and appears in the upcoming Doctor Who 50th anniversary special.

This year, alongside Stand Up, Alun will also be hosting Comedians Play Video Games at the Fringe.

LISTINGS INFORMATION

Venue: Hoot 4, Hoots @ The Apex, 31–35 Grassmarket, EH1 2HS

Dates: 31 July – 25 August 2025 (no show 13 August)

Time: 9:30 p.m. (60 minutes)

Age Guidance: 14+

Tickets: £6 – £10

Box Office: edfringe.com

