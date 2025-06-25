SecondAdolescence Bring BABY IN THE MIRROR to EdFringe at Summerhall

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



SecondAdolesence, the queer-led theatre company from theatremakersStella Marie Sophie and Sammy J Glover (director and co-creator of The Last Show Before We Die) bring their debut show Baby in the Mirror, to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Exploring queer family and what it takes to make one, Baby in the Mirror, follows three people navigating what it might look like to have a baby. We meet Joey, a trans person, Lena; a queer woman and Dave, a gay man all faced with the same question, how do we make a family and why ?

Informed by interviews with queer parents, co-parents and donors, Baby in the Mirror takes a personal and uncompromising look at the questions that arise when we want to create a family. How do we make decisions when we can't control, or even fully imagine, our future? What do we need to address with our own parents, before becoming parents ourselves? Why do we think we should get what we want, no matter what? Baby in the Mirror delves deep in to what family is and what making one might mean.

Accompanied by original sound design and composition, Baby in the Mirror shifts our perspectives from the political and practical forces working around queer families, to the soup of desire and bodily fluids churning inside of them.

Baby in the Mirror is the debut show of SecondAdolescence, a new Theatre company co-founded by Stella Marie Sophie and Sammy J Glover platforming queer and trans stories.

