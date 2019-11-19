Rod Stewart Brings His Biggest Ever UK Tour to SSE Hydro

Rod Stewart 2019

Biggest Ever UK Tour

Rod Stewart is returning to the UK this winter with his biggest ever UK tour.

The international rock legend sold out football stadiums, outdoor venues and arenas across the UK from May through to July with Rod Stewart Live in Concert

And he will return to the UK to play 11 headline shows at indoor arenas across England and Scotland kicking off at Manchester Arena on Saturday November 23.

Tickets are on sale now from www.livenation.co.uk

Speaking about the winter shows, Rod said: "We have had an absolute ball with the summer shows and I'll be ready to do it all over again in November and December.

"We'll be counting down to Christmas so what better way to start the holidays. Get ready to party!"

The winter dates in full:

Sat 23 November - Manchester, Manchester Arena

Tues 26 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Thurs 28 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Sat 30 November - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

Tues 10 December - Liverpool, M&S Bank Arena

Sat 07 December - Aberdeen, P&J Live

Weds 11 December - Leeds, First Direct Arena

Fri 13 December - Birmingham, Arena Birmingham

Tues 17 December - London, The O2

Thurs 19 December - London, The O2

Fri 20 December - London, The O2

Rod's biggest ever UK tour is presented by Live Nation.

With his signature voice, style and songwriting, Rod Stewart has transcended all genres of popular music, from rock, folk, soul, R&B, and even the American standards; making him one of the few stars to enjoy chart-topping albums throughout every decade of his career.

Rod's 2019 shows are filled with both classics and new hits in his dazzling signature style. As one of the best-selling artists in the history of recorded music, with more than 200 million records sold worldwide, his performance includes show stopping classics from his glittering career as well as his most recent album Blood Red Roses - a deeply personal 13-track collection of originals and three covers.

Rod has earned countless of the industry's highest awards, among them, two inductions into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, the ASCAP Founders Award for songwriting, New York Times bestselling author, Grammy™ Living Legend, and in 2016 he officially became 'Sir Rod Stewart' after being knighted by Prince William at Buckingham Palace for his services to music and charity.





