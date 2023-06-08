Richard Clements Presents HOW TO BURY A DEAD MULE Edinburgh Fringe Premiere 

Actor-writer grandson evokes the psychological and emotional impact of military service on his grandfather during and after the Second World War.

By: Jun. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB, Oran Mor, Glasgow Photo 1 Review: MEET ME AT THE KNOB
Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow Photo 2 Review: ANNIE, King's Theatre, Glasgow
Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO Photo 3 Johannes Radebe to Tour in 2024 with New Show HOUSE OF JOJO
EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre Photo 4 EDINBURGH 2023: Pick of the Programme - Theatre

Richard Clements presents HOW TO BURY A DEAD MULE Edinburgh Fringe Premiere, written, performed and with an original score by Richard Clementsm directed by Matthew McElhinney at Pleasance (Jack Dome), 4 - 27 August 2023 (not 16), 11:50 (12:50),12+.

The sanity of war becomes the insanity of domesticity as a broken man tries to reconnect with his family after the horrors of WW2 in this deeply personal portrait of love, loss and a search for peace. 

How to Bury a Dead Mule is the compelling and evocative story of Royal Irish Fusilier Norman Clements, following his time on the front line during WW2. Written and performed by Norman's grandson, Richard Clements, this uniquely thought provoking performance was nominated for Best New Play at the UK Theatre Awards following a brief 2022 run in Belfast.

Beautiful stagecraft, an original score, striking historical footage, family photos and Richard's powerful performance, immerse us in Norman's world. Moving between the past, present and future, How To Bury a Dead Mule, takes the audience on an affecting, imaginative journey into the heart of a man trying to regain a foothold in society. 

Richard Clements, writer and performer, How to Bury a Dead Mule, said: “I sat down in lockdown one to write the show, in the back of my mind deliberately writing it for “Edinburgh length” having been at the Fringe in 2014 and desperately wanting to return. Our nomination for Best New Play at the UK Theatre Awards opens up a further path for the show and we are delighted to be able to perform it at the Fringe in 2023. It is a universal story for an international audience, one that keeps our recent past alive as well as drawing comparisons with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine and the recent Oscar winning movie “All quiet on the Western Front”. 

“Above all it is a dynamic and beautifully imagined play, uniquely staged that will break hearts and mend them again.”

Northern Ireland Screen are delighted to support the curation and incorporation of Digital Film Archive content within this innovative project. http://www.digitalfilmarchive.net/




RELATED STORIES - Scotland

1
TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month Photo
TREASURE ISLAND Comes to Theatre Royal Glasgow Next Month

Due to the success of last year's summer pantomime, Pantomonium, Creative Learning at Theatre Royal Glasgow are welcoming young people back with an all-singing, all-dancing production! 

2
EDINBURGH 2023: Elliot Steel Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Elliot Steel Q&A

BWW catches up with Elliot Steel to chat about bringing Love and Hate Speech to the 2023 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

3
EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A Photo
EDINBURGH 2023: Josh Jones Q&A

BWW catches up with Josh Jones to chat about bringing Gobsmacked to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

4
JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024 Photo
JEKYLL & HYDE Will Transfer to Edinburgh in January 2024

The Reading Rep Theatre production of Gary McNair's adaptation of Jekyll & Hyde, directed by Michael Fentiman ('Amélie', 'The Lion, The Witch and the Wardrobe'), will transfer to Edinburgh's Royal Lyceum Theatre from 13th – 27th January 2024, following its critically-acclaimed world premiere run in Reading in Autumn 2022 starring Audrey Brisson.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is Video Video: Betsy Wolfe Is a Tony Nominee... and That's the Way It Is
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season Video
Mike Isaacson Shares Highlights of the MUNY's 105th Season
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023 Video
Meet the Tony-Nominated Choreographers of 2023
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee Video
Kevin Del Aguila Has No Idea How to Behave as a Tony Nominee
View all Videos

Scotland SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Stephen Buchanan: Charicature (Preview)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (7/08-7/08)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# stark bollock naked
Assembly Roxy (Downstairs) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Roast Battle (+ Live Stream)
Monkey Barrel Comedy (6/13-6/13)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Ed Byrne: Tragedy Plus Time
Aberdeen Perfomring Arts (11/07-11/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Pierre Novellie: Why Can't I Just Enjoy Things?
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/12-10/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Nuclear Children
Pleasance Courtyard (Attic) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Super
Pleasance Courtyard (Cellar) (8/02-8/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Paul Foot: Dissolve
Monkey Barrel Comedy (10/07-10/07)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Alfie Brown: Red Flags Galore!
Monkey Barrel Comedy (11/28-11/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Almost Adult
Glided Balloon Patter Hoose (Snug) (8/02-8/27)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You