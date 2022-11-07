Review: THE PROGNOSTICATIONS OF MIKEY NOYCE, Oran Mor

Holly hasn't seen her friend Mikey for a while and assumes that it is largely due to him having been cautious about COVID-19. When Mikey makes an excuse of needing an old CD back that he lent her, Holly realises the problem is much worse than she thought. Mikey hasn't left the house since March 2020 and he explains to her that is because he has been having premonitions.

Holly (Naomi Stirrat) is understandably sceptical when Mikey (Angus Miller) tells her about the dreams he has been having. The set is covered in scrawled drawings, dated predictions of world news events alongside random personal things that he has no other way of knowing. Some of his revelations shock and upset Holly but he has to convince her to contact a friend of hers who works in politics to try and prevent his next prediction from coming true.

The relationship between Holly and Mikey is a lot of fun to watch. The actors have an excellent rapport and portray their complex longtime friendship well. Frances Poet's script is properly laugh-out-loud funny and the story is twisty and unpredictable. There's an important message behind the show but it is never preachy.

The Prognostications of Mikey Noyce is a worryingly convincing piece of theatre that keeps you guessing throughout.