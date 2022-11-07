Review: THE PROGNOSTICATIONS OF MIKEY NOYCE, Oran Mor
Review of The Prognostications of Mikey Noyce at Glasgow's Oran Mor
Holly hasn't seen her friend Mikey for a while and assumes that it is largely due to him having been cautious about COVID-19. When Mikey makes an excuse of needing an old CD back that he lent her, Holly realises the problem is much worse than she thought. Mikey hasn't left the house since March 2020 and he explains to her that is because he has been having premonitions.
Holly (Naomi Stirrat) is understandably sceptical when Mikey (Angus Miller) tells her about the dreams he has been having. The set is covered in scrawled drawings, dated predictions of world news events alongside random personal things that he has no other way of knowing. Some of his revelations shock and upset Holly but he has to convince her to contact a friend of hers who works in politics to try and prevent his next prediction from coming true.
The relationship between Holly and Mikey is a lot of fun to watch. The actors have an excellent rapport and portray their complex longtime friendship well. Frances Poet's script is properly laugh-out-loud funny and the story is twisty and unpredictable. There's an important message behind the show but it is never preachy.
The Prognostications of Mikey Noyce is a worryingly convincing piece of theatre that keeps you guessing throughout.
Industry Classifieds
From This Author - Natalie O'Donoghue
October 31, 2022
Award-winning stage sensation Carrie Hope Fletcher will be bringing her new debut solo tour to Glasgow due to phenomenal demand.
Review: THE TIME MACHINE, Tron Theatre
October 29, 2022
In a secret bunker, a group of feminists are taking matters into their own hands as they contemplate impending doom and ask if it is all too late to turns things around. Meanwhile, a traveler lands in the year 802,701 to discover the fate of future humans and tries to unravel how it all came down to this. Join this fiery and furious company of extremists for a tale of time travel, survival and human evolution in a bold and irreverent re-imagining of H. G. Wells science fiction classic.
Review: CROCODILE ROCK, Traverse Theatre
October 26, 2022
It’s 1997, it’s Millport and Steven McPhail is bored. He’s 17 and it’s now time to work out what to do with the rest of his life. The problem is, there’s only so many options when you find yourself stuck on a Scottish island.
Review: SHIRLEY VALENTINE, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
October 23, 2022
Shirley Valentine is a celebration of women, freedom and what it means to find yourself again. We meet Shirley, a bored, middle-aged wife and mother, when she’s contemplating what has happened to her youth, feeling stagnant and in a rut. Her children are all grown up and she frequently talks to the wall in her kitchen while preparing her husband’s regular evening meal of egg and chips. When her best friend offers to pay for a trip for two to Greece, she packs her bags, leaves a note on the cupboard door in the kitchen, and heads off for a fortnight of rest and relaxation. In Greece, she meets Costas, rediscovers herself, finds happiness, and everything she has been missing. She realises that there is more to life than the dull, mundane existence she leads back home. So now, Shirley has a big decision to make.
Review: ENOUGH OF HIM, Pitlochry Festival Theatre
October 22, 2022
Based on a true story, Enough of Him explores the life of Joseph Knight, an African man enslaved by plantation owner Sir John Wedderburn and brought to Scotland to serve in his Perthshire mansion.