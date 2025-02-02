Review: THE BLUEBELLS, Glasgow Barrowland

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



As the Celtic Connections festival draws to a close this weekend, it shows no sign of slowing down as we spend Saturday night in one of the most iconic music venues in the world.

Support comes from The New Leaves from South Co Down whose modern folk music has a fun Irish twist. A Celtic Connections crowd is always receptive to new music and they are extremely well received.

As the Barrowlands opened as a venue shortly before The Bluebells disbanded in 1986, this is the first time they have played the venue together. Opening with "Daddy Was An Engineer" they play a high-energy set filled with fan favourites.

Their 'new' material is a couple of years old now but they joke that its still new by their standards. The band have a great stage presence and seem to love what they do.

You'd expect nothing less than a party at the Barrowlands on a Saturday night but the energy from the audience was electric throughout. It'll come as no surprise that the high point of the evening was "Young At Heart" which prompted a mass singalong.



Reader Reviews