Review: SENSE AND SENSIBILITY, Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Who doesn't like a fun chick flick? Playwright Frances Poet delivers a playful adaptation of one of the oldest love stories, Jane Austen's Sense and Sensibility. If you're expecting a deep, meaningful exploration of intense themes, you might be disappointed. But if you're looking for a feel-good night out, you're in for a treat.

The story follows the contrasting Dashwood sisters, Marianne (Lola Aluko) and Elinor (Kirsty Findlay), as they navigate life after their father's tragic death. The outspoken, extroverted Marianne falls for the dashing John Willoughby (Luke Wilson), leading her down a tumultuous path of heartbreak. Meanwhile, the more reserved Elinor endures her own private betrayal, concealing her emotions behind a composed exterior. Aluko and Findlay shine in their roles, showcasing strong chemistry and a clear contrast in their characters' personalities.

Julie Carlin's beautiful period costumes, paired with live covers of modern songs (including Beyoncé and Coldplay) give the production a distinctly Bridgerton vibe, making it on-trend and highly accessible to contemporary audiences. Many actors demonstrate impressive versatility through meticulous multi-role playing, fully embodying a variety of characters. Signe Larsson deserves a special mention for her dual portrayal of the wise Mrs. Dashwood and the snobby Lucy Steele, delivering both roles with precision, humour, and sass.

However, there are a few drawbacks. While the modern songs are an interesting touch, some distract from the story rather than enhance it. The set, cluttered with multiple pillars that actors must navigate between scenes, occasionally makes transitions messy. Two ladders on the set seemed to promise greater significance, but this potential was never realized.

Overall, I had a great time and was thoroughly entertained. The piece has the charm of a sweet chick flick, where the true love story isn't really about the romantic connections between the sisters and their suitors, but about the deep familial love between the sisters themselves.

Sense and Sensibility is at Pitlochry Festival Theatre until 27 September.

Photo Credit: Fraser Band

Comments