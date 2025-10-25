Review: Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King, Oran Mor

Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King ran at Oran Mor until 25 October
Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King is a new play written by Kenny Boyle and directed by Lana Pheutan, inspired by Hebredian folklore.
Best friends Effie (MJ Deans) and Lexie (Fiona MacNeil) are hiking across a moor, aiming to go fishing. Lexie is the more outdoorsy one, whereas Effie constantly complains about their adventure. However, she senses that there’s something her friend isn’t telling her, and she’s determined to find out what.
Heather Grace Currie’s set design is a real highlight of the production and gives a nice spooky atmosphere. The script doesn’t quite strike its balance between humour and thriller very well and some of the creepier elements of the story don’t land as they should.
The two lead performers are good in their roles, and the dynamic between them is well established. Lexie has some tough times ahead of her but its clear her friend will support her. She gradually reveals what is bothering her whereas Effie very much wears her heart on her sleeve. Gaelic is interwoven into the script and it feels natural and fits in nicely.
Righ Iasgair: The Fisher King has a lot of potential as a buddy comedy drama but doesn’t quite achieve the spooky thriller it's aiming for.
Photo credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
