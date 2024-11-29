Review: PETER PAN, King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Kings panto cast that audiences have adored over the past few years are back again. Elaine C Smith is Mrs Smee with Johnny Mac as her son Smee. Darren Brownlie is Tink, Blythe Jandoo plays Wendy and the very exciting addition to the cast this year is Hannah Jarrett-Scott as Captain Hook.

Wendy is telling bedtime stories to her brothers John and Michael when Peter Pan appears in her window. He tells them that there's a place where they never have to grow up and they fly off to Neverland. It's not all fun in Neverland though, the land is run by pirates and the dastardly Captain Hook. Mrs Smee and her son Smee work closely with the pirates- but they're not bad really.

Every year Darren Brownlie seems to get more stage time which is a perfect example of giving the audience what they want. He is an absolute star and his Chicago-esque number introducing the crocodile was truly spectacular. It's clear that Brownlie, Smith and Mac are genuinely having a ball onstage and that's what makes this pantomime so special.

There's not a huge amount of plot to be seen but who cares? Hannah Jarrett-Scott makes for a Captain Hook so fabulous, you're sort of secretly rooting for her and she slots in beautifully with the established Kings trio. Elaine C Smith and Johnny Mac have their partnership down to a fine art and they are a joy to watch. There's enough here for both the adults and kids to enjoy.

Peter Pan is the 60th pantomime at the King's Theatre, and it has long been regarded as the pantomime in Glasgow. It's a big budget, high production value visual spectacular but the magic doesn't come from all that- it is from the incredible cast. The massive crocodile is extremely cool but it is the tongue twister has the audience almost crying with laughter. Peter Pan marks another year of high-quality pantomime at one of the most beloved theatres in Scotland.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan

Comments