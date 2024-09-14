News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Review: NISH, DON'T KILL MY VIBE, Kings Theatre Glasgow

Kumar proves we need punchlines to survive challenging punch-ups.

By: Sep. 14, 2024
Review: NISH, DON'T KILL MY VIBE, Kings Theatre Glasgow Image
Review: NISH, DON'T KILL MY VIBE, Kings Theatre Glasgow ImageWho knew dissecting global politics could be such a riot? Or maybe Nish Kumar (best known for The Mash Report and Taskmaster) just proves we need punchlines to survive challenging punch-ups. Blending sharp political commentary with razor-sharp wit, the left-wing comic delivers a cleverly crafted set that walks the fine line between entertainment and thought-provoking social reflection.

Kumar's performance navigates difficult topics like colonialism, racism, and Gaza with a deft and tasteful approach. His second act takes a more personal turn, addressing his own struggles with anxiety, rage, and mental health. He threads together a mix of stories, from South Asian women's love for Princess Diana to losing his passport, an alleged encounter with Ricky Gervais, and even breaking a finger from leaning too far to the left—both politically and literally. The crowd responded positively with constant laughter throughout. A special mention must be given to his opening act Sara Barron who is absolutely delightful, hilariously commenting on British attitudes towards Americans.

Kumar is known for his mile-a-minute delivery—while this fuels his fun, manic persona, it sometimes makes his jokes hard to catch. The rapid-fire pace leaves some punchlines flying by too quickly, giving little time to absorb and fully enjoy them.

Kumar delivers intelligent, well-crafted comedy that makes us think—a crucial antidote in these trying times.

Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe was at Kings Theatre Glasgow on the 12 of September.

Photo Credit: Nish, Don't Kill My Vibe



