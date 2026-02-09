Review: TOP HAT at Glasgow Kings Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Top Hat tap-danced its way into Glasgow this week, bringing with it plenty of sparkle and some superb performances. Based on the 1930s film, the plot depicts a classic case of mistaken identity: American dancer Jerry Travers arrives in London, falls for society girl Dale Tremont, and through a series of misunderstandings is mistakenly assumed to be the husband of someone else entirely. What follows is a whirl of crossed wires, romantic confusion, and farce as the characters chase love (and the truth) across London and Venice.

The tap dancing is undeniably strong throughout, with slick, joyful choreography from nine-time Tony nominee Kathleen Marshall. The ensemble numbers are sharp and energetic, delivering exactly the kind of old-school musical polish audiences expect from Top Hat.

Amara Okereke shines as Dale Tremont, giving an assured, charismatic performance with warmth and elegance. On this particular night, however, Jerry Travers was played by Jordan Oliver, whose portrayal lacked some of the necessary pizzazz for such a quintessentially charming role. The romantic chemistry between Oliver and Okereke never quite ignited, leaving the central love story feeling flatter than it should.

Musically, the production is in safe hands. The band is excellent, delivering Irving Berlin’s irresistibly catchy score with flair. Classics like Puttin' on the Ritz remain a pleasure, effortlessly lifting the energy whenever they appear.

James Hume as Horace Hardwick and Emma Williams as Madge Hardwick steal the show. Their chemistry is electric, their comedic timing spot-on, and they consistently earn the biggest laughs of the night.

Despite its technical strengths, the story itself isn’t particularly engaging and does drag at times, especially between musical highlights. While Top Hat is certainly not a complete waste of time- there’s talent and toe-tapping fun on display - it’s also not a production you need to rush to see. A pleasant enough evening, but one that never fully takes flight.

Top Hat was at the Kings Theatre Glasgow from 3 to 7 February.

