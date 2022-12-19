Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Review: MY FAIR LADY, Edinburgh Playhouse

Dec. 19, 2022  
The Lincoln Center's production of My Fair Lady is running for four weeks at the Edinburgh Playhouse over the festive period.
Flower seller Eliza Dolittle (Charlotte Kennedy) has dreams of working in a London store rather than selling on the street but is aware that her unrefined speech would hold her back. When she meets linguistic expert Henry Higgins (Michael D. Xavier) she offers to pay him to teach her how to talk "properly" and he accepts the challenge.
Not content with transforming her speech, Henry takes Eliza on as a project and gives her a complete makeover with a view to having her pass as a member of the upper class at the horse racing.

In modern times, it would be easy to pick holes in the plot as Higgins transforms this young woman's life for what seems to be his own personal gain. Xavier plays the role so well that Higgins loses some of his arrogance. Kennedy is a bold and fearless Eliza who brings extra layers to the character.

The much-loved score is recognisable throughout. From "On The Street Where You Live" to "I Could Have Danced All Night" and "Wouldn't It Be Loverly" the songs are well-known and beautifully performed.

Everything about this production is beautiful. The sets are lavish, the costumes are stunning and the cast are sublime. At three hours including interval, My Fair Lady runs a little long but I can't imagine anyone will mind as there is never a single moment that isn't impressive to look at.

Photo credit: Marc Brenner




