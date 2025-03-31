Review: LIAM FARRELLY: FLIPBOOK, Oran Mor

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



It's a slightly surreal experience for Liam Farrelly to be performing at the Oran Mor, seeing as he was barred from the venue at 18 after projectile vomiting over a bouncer.

Flipbook is Farrelly's 2024 Edinburgh Fringe show about becoming a dad at 21. His relationship with his daughter's mother broke down and he didn't get to be the dad that he wanted to be at first.

While it sounds heavy, this is a very very funny show from a skilled comedian. There's a brilliant routine about the trials of guinea pig ownership and the show is punctuated with animations and photo slide shows.

It's a sweet and sincere hour as he talks about the daughter that he clearly adores, with brilliant anecdotes about the silly things he gets to do with her now. It seems all the more poignant after hearing there was a time when he wasn't able to see her (through no fault of his own).

Liam Farrelly is a brilliant comedian who has crafted a great hour of storytelling, but his delivery also comes over as off the cuff.

