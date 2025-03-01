Review: LARRY DEAN: DODGER, Pavilion Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Dodger is the latest hour of standup comedy from Glaswegian comic Larry Dean.

The support for the evening is Susan Riddell, a comedian who is always a delight to see. Riddell delivers a sharp 20-minute warm-up set of observational and self-deprecating comedy which goes down a treat with the audience.

Dodger is largely a show about identity. After being advised by four partners to seek an autism diagnosis, he is now the owner of an autism certificate. He talks about early signs that he displayed as a child and does this all with great wit and humour.

The real story here is about his gran, Nanny. She was living with dementia and he talks about how he used to go along with her fantasies- the same way she did with him when he was a child. The fondness he has for Nanny is clear and it makes this a very touching show.

Dean is a very physical comedian who peppers his standup with exaggerated movements, brilliant expressions and a range of voices and accents. The fast-paced hour flies by in the hands of this talented comedian.

Larry Dean is also performing Dodger again at the Barrowland Ballroom as part of the Glasgow Comedy Festival on March 16.

