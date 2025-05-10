 tracking pixel
Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE, Pavilion Theatre

Kim's Convenience is on tour around the UK

By: May. 10, 2025
Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE, Pavilion Theatre Image
Review: KIM'S CONVENIENCE, Pavilion Theatre Image

Mr Kim (James Yi) runs a small convenience store in Canada. He dreams of passing the store on to his daughter Janet (Caroline Donica) who would much rather pursue her dream of being a photographer.

This gentle 80-minute play by Ins Choi inspired the hit Netflix comedy series that portrays a Korean immigrant experience in Canada. 

Appa is a stubborn man who refuses to accept a life-changing sum of money if he sells his store. Walmart is threatening to move into the neighbourhood but he is adamant that people want a local, family-run business and that the community need it. Much of the humour comes from Appa's misunderstandings about language or Canadian culture or his slightly over-enthusiastic attitude towards finding a potential partner for his daughter. 

Kim's Convenience feels like a very authentic show about the immigrant experience. Nothing is explicitly explained to the audience and there is some dialogue in Korean which submerges you in their world.

Kim's Convenience is a funny and heartwarming play that explores feelings of identity and family connections.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan



Reader Reviews

