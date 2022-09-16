Review: EXODUS, Tron Theatre, Glasgow

Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Sep. 16, 2022  
Home Secretary Asiya Rao (Aryana Ramkhalawon) is launching a bid for Prime Minister with an extreme vision that she thinks is going to establish her as the front-runner. Her ruthless advisor Phoebe (Sophie Steer) will stop at nothing to ensure their campaign is a success.

After a work engagement in Dover, Asiya and Phoebe have to navigate a press interview on the train back to London. Journalist Tobi (Anna Russell-Martin) is known for fluff pieces rather than political commentary but she is determined to get her story from the Home Secretary. Trying to push a certain narrative, Phoebe has hired an actor (Habiba Saleh) to pose as Asiya's mother for the purpose of the interview.

Exodus flits between cutting-edge political commentary and the absurd (though maybe the two aren't so far apart) and the cast excel at both. In Dover, something washes up from the sea that has the potential to be an incredible asset or a PR disaster for Asiya.

Uma Nada-Rajah's script is wickedly funny, with some lines that relate to current affairs (perhaps a coincidence) going down particularly well. Taking on immigration policy, right-wing politics and sexual harassment Exodus is a twisty and unpredictable delight.

Photo credit: Tim Morozzo


