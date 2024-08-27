Review: EDINBURGH 2024: YOU & IT, Assembly Checkpoint

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Presented by the EG Musical Company of South Korea, You & It feels like a haunting Black Mirror episode disguised as a Disney fairytale. The piece starts with happy-go-lucky couple Mina and Gyujin, whose love story seems almost too perfect. As the narrative unfolds, a dark plot twist changes the trajectory of their lives, revealing a much more complex and unsettling reality beneath the surface.

Jane Chun's portrayal of Mina is nothing short of superb. She delivers a performance that is emotionally captivating, capturing the complexity of a woman grappling with profound change. Chun's ability to convey Mina's evolving persona is a testament to her skill as an actor and singer - she might be one of the best performers I've ever seen.

She has strong chemistry with Sanghyeok Kim (Gyujin) adding powerful layers to the relationship that make their struggles all the more real. Their voices compliment each other beautifully making every song a pleasure to listen to. The atmosphere is elegantly enriched by live pianist Daeun Min, whose music adds an ethereal quality to the story.

Writer Seoeun Oh (and English translator Gus Gowland) bring us a beautiful exploration of grief, memory and the human condition set against a near-future backdrop where artificial intelligence intersects with human emotions. The piece delves into many important themes including technological advancement, how we remember our past and how we cope with unexpected loss.

Some narrative arcs are a tad predictable and a few songs feel unnecessary. However this heartbreaking tale resonated deeply with the audience, who shed many tears during their standing ovation.

A strongly recommended show, hopefully they're back at the Fringe next year!

You & It was at Assembly Checkpoint until 25 August

Photo Credit: You & It

Comments

Want Coverage for your Edinburgh Festival Fringe Show? Submit Press Releases, Sign Up For Interviews, Social Media Posts, and More! Learn More