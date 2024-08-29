Review: EDINBURGH 2024: SINGIN' I'M NO A BILLY, HE'S A TIM at EICC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Des Dillon's award-winning Glaswegian play Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's a Tim centers around a Rangers fan and a Celtics fan locked in a prison cell together. If you're a football fan, you'll love it. If you're not a football fan (like me), you'll also love it.

Firstly, the piece is absolutely hilarious. Scott Kyle (Billy) and Colin Little (Tim) deliver banter-filled, signature Scots humour through a delightful mix of clever wordplay and exaggerated physical comedy.

The chemistry between the two actors is spot on—Little's more insular and reserved Tim beautifully complements Kyle's boisterous and outgoing Billy. The men undergo a wide range of emotions, transitioning between them effortlessly and keeping the audience hooked. I was delightfully entertained while also being educated on the religious origins of Celtic-Ranger conflict.

Beneath its amusement, the piece explores bigotry and ethnic identity on both a microcosmic and macrocosmic scale. Through the lens of the two men locked in a prison cell, we witness the generational repercussions of Catholic and Protestant strife.

Furthermore the play functions as a broader allegory, addressing bigotry-motivated hate across multiple communities. It extends beyond the immediate conflict, including references to the UK immigration crisis and tensions in Palestine, making it a powerful commentary on the universal nature of prejudice and division.

It's delightful to see a distinctly Scottish issue brought to the theatrical forefront. Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's a Tim scores big with a pitch-perfect performance, dribbling between humour and social commentary with finesse.

Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's a Tim was at the EICC until 25 August

Photo Credit: Singin' I'm No A Billy, He's a Tim

Comments