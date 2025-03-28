Review: Darren Connell: My Name Is Darren Connell And This Is My Self Tape, King's Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



"Is this no f**king mental" are the first words out of Darren Connell's mouth as he steps onstage to his biggest headline show. It's been a rocky road to get to the King's Theatre, last year Darren was booked to perform at the Pavilion Theatre but his one-night show was cancelled to make way for a week-long theatre run.

This show My Name Is Darren Connell And This Is My Self Tape looks at the disappointment he felt after the cancellation of his show and its clear that he finds it a surreal experience to be onstage at the Kings Theatre. On World Theatre Day, no less. Especially when his jokes, by his own admission are largely about eccies and his arsehole.

A lot of Darren Connell's comedy used to centre around being miserable but that is no longer the case now that he's met his girlfriend of over a year. He's also keen to get back into panto and there's a really great bit as he performs an audition he hopes will secure him a role this year.

The only downside to this venue is that Connell is skilled with crowdwork and the stage is just too big for this to work. He's quick with the comebacks but as the audience can't be easily seen, the interaction doesn't go as well as it would in a smaller club.

Connell's style of comedy is informal and gets big laughs throughout. While last year's show cancellation was understandably devastating, it led to this iconic venue and really special evening.

