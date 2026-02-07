Review: BURNOUT: A VERBATIM PLAY, Tron Theatre

🎭 NEW! Scotland Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Scotland & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Burnout: A Verbatim Play is a new piece of theatre by Framework Theatre, written by Ellen Bradbury and directed by Emma Ruse.

Four performers relay stories from 27 individuals discussing their experiences of burnout. This piece examines what burnout is, what causes it and how it affects different people. From primary school through to workplace pressures, these stories are seamlessly woven together to create an engaging hour of theatre.

Performers Ellinor Larsson, Evie Mortimer, Ewan Little, and Paolo Lopez Sanchez-Martin form a dynamic ensemble that brings these stories to life.

Burnout doesn’t gloss over the impact that burnout can have and isn’t afraid to touch on themes of suicidal ideation and depression. Exam pressure, the expectation to stay later at work and achieve the same as their peers while trying to keep on top of a home and social life, is likely all too familiar for the audience. Then there’s the additional stress of the constant news cycle and trying to stay engaged and angry at injustice while protecting your own well-being. One particularly powerful scene had the actors discussing this while a droning news report echoes in the background, making it a struggle to focus on what is being said, which has the intended effect.

Burnout: A Verbatim Play is an exciting and important piece of theatre that examines the realities of the pressures that we all face daily and what can happen if you don’t pay attention to your own needs.

