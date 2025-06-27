Rebecca Perry Brings CONFESSIONS OF A REDHEADED COFFEESHOP GIRL To Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Rebecca Perry's internationally acclaimed solo show, Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl, is set to return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025 for a special 10th anniversary run. First performed at the Gilded Balloon in 2015, (selling out every show, with extra shows added) the show has since toured to 38 cities worldwide, selling out multiple venues.

Blending observational comedy, sharp character work, and jazzy musical numbers, Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girlfollows anthropology graduate Joanie Little as she observes her coffee shop customers as if they were exotic animals, drawing comparisons to Jane Goodall's animals in the wild. The show captures the ups and downs of life as a twenty-something barista, featuring an array of memorable characters, including a gruff businessman with the stance of a penguin, a suave French lady with the attitude of a jungle cat, and a wild turkey-like local jogger.

With her signature wit and powerful vocals, Rebecca Perry breathes life into more than 20 distinct characters, blending sharp comedic timing with moments of genuine emotional depth. The show's jazzy musical numbers range from classic standards to cleverly reimagined pop songs, giving audiences a taste of the coffee shop open mic scene and showcasing Perry's formidable vocal talent. Expect a setlist that ranges from the playful energy of "Zing! Went the Strings of My Heart" to the soulful longing of "Black Coffee" - a musical journey that captures the highs and lows of finding one's way in the world.

The show's central premise - that a coffee shop can be a kind of urban jungle, full of fascinating characters worthy of study - has a particular resonance in today's world, where coffee culture remains a cornerstone of urban life. Just as Jane Goodall spent years documenting the lives of chimpanzees, Joanie Little turns her observational skills toward the 'wildlife' of her café, finding moments of beauty, comedy, and unexpected connection in the daily grind. This clever conceit has struck a chord with audiences of all ages, making the show a relatable anthem for anyone who has ever felt stuck in a dead-end job or struggled to find their place in the world.

For many millennials, coffee shops became a symbol of creativity and community - the unofficial offices of a generation trying to carve out meaningful careers in an increasingly precarious job market. Now, as Gen Z faces even steeper economic challenges and a cost-of-living crisis that makes the dream of a promising career feel even more elusive, Joanie's story has gained a new layer of resonance. It's a reminder that in uncertain times, creativity, resilience, and a good cup of coffee can still help keep us going.

But Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl isn't just about the struggle - it's a celebration of the quirky, chaotic, and unexpectedly profound connections that can bloom over a steaming cup of coffee. It's about finding your voice in a noisy world, standing your ground when life gets messy, and finding beauty in the everyday absurdities of the 'coffee shop jungle.' It's the kind of show that feels like a conversation with an old friend - full of laughs, a few hard-won truths, and the occasional burst of spontaneous song.

Confessions of a Redheaded Coffeeshop Girl will be performed at 7.30pm in Gilded Balloon Patter Hoose (Doonstairs) from 30th July - 25th August (not 6th, 13th, 20th)

