RUPAUL'S DRAG RACE 2022 Contestant Comes To Edinburgh in BRIEFS SWEATSHOP

Briefs Sweatshop (Assembly George Square Gardens -22.05) star, Thomas Fonua (AKA Kween Kong) has been named as the South Australia contestant for RuPaul's Drag Race Down Under 2022.

The matriarch of Haus of Kong - a drag collective dedicated to empowering its young recruits, both professionally and personally - Kween Kong was just 16 when offered a two-year apprenticeship with one of New Zealand's leading contemporary dance companies, Black Grace. She's now in Edinburgh with this fabulous cabaret show from Briefs Factory.

Performances run August 3 - 28.

Show up, clock in, get in formation and be ready to claim time and a half, because this entertainment will cost you and our preferred method of payment, is sweat. Sweatshop gathers a labour force of Briefs Factory workers, under the steely stewardship of host Tash York. Manufacturing a conveyor belt of high-quality circus treats, cultivated by a warehouse of sweaty, motivated mischief-makers gunning for employee of the month. You want fun? This is the factory of fun! Now, come along for an evening of laughter, death defying acts and unadulterated entertainment.

Singer, improviser, cabaret performer, MC and ... balloon twister, Tash is known for her ballsy voice, dynamic energy and an uncanny ability to rap on command. She is joined by hand balancing, hoop diving prince Luke Hubbard, Choreographer, dancer and Dragnation Australia Winner Thomas Fonua/Kween Kong, the queer Kamilaroi man from Mungindi Dale Woodbridge Brown and Dylan Rodriguez aka Entre Serenity, serving up some serious drag, for a sweat-drenched full hour of fun on the factory floor. This production line is going into overtime, with a late-night treat of special guests, variety, surprises, laughs and gasps throughout the month of August.

Sweatshop is brought to you by Briefs Factory, the same stable as the acclaimed and every popular Briefs, who are also performing their show Bite Club at The Lafayette Underbelly at 8.45pm throughout the festival.