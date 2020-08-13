Popcorn Award For New Play Writing at The 2020 Edinburgh Fringe Announce The Short List

The prize fund has doubled this year to £5,000 and there will be three awards of £2,500, £1,500 and £1,000.

What links the mental, emotional and physical challenge of learning to live with a disability, overcoming grief and depression, and celebrating the complexity and joy of love in all it's multitude of forms?

They are among the subjects covered in this year's shortlist for the 2020 Popcorn Award for new plays that were scheduled to premiere at the cancelled Edinburgh Fringe.

This year's final shortlist of eight from 133 eligible plays that were due to premiere at Assembly, Gilded Balloon, Pleasance, Summerhall, Traverse Theatre and Underbelly, includes work from all over the UK and champions marginalised communities, shining a light on people who's stories are just not heard or seen.

The prize fund has doubled this year to £5,000 and there will be three awards of £2,500, £1,500 and £1,000.

Charlotte Colbert and Jessica Malik of Popcorn Group said: "We believe in the bold and adventurous spirit of the Edinburgh Fringe and although it has been cancelled this year, we wanted to help to find a way to keep its spirit alive. The standard of work entered this year was incredibly high and if this process is indicative of the quality of the emerging writers in this country, the future is very bright."

Winner of last year's inaugural Popcorn award for 'I'm a Phoenix, Bitch', Bryony Kimmings, who is on this year's judging panel, said: "The Popcorn Award is special as it buys a writer or artist one of the most scarce and undervalued commodities... time."

Anthony Alderson, Director of Pleasance Theatre Trust said of the award: "Given the tragic state that the theatre industry is currently in, awards such as this - the first of its kind at the Edinburgh fringe - help highlight and give recognition to a group of hugely talented writers who need all the support we can offer."

The Edinburgh Fringe has long been the beginning of the journey for many of the biggest names in the industry and it is facing financial devastation with a predicted deficit of £21 million.

Phoebe Waller-Bridge has said, "It's a vital part of our culture and our future. Without it, we lose the voices of artists who bring inspiration to our lives and success to our shores."



The final shortlist and their venues are:

'Daddy' by Camilla Whitehill (Pleasance)

'Little Miss Burden' by Matilda Ibini (Traverse Theatre)

'Sticky Door' by Katie Arnstein (Pleasance)

'Silkworm' by Vlad Butucea (Assembly Festival)

'BURN' by Chris Thompson (Assembly Festival)

'Es and Flo' by Jennifer Lunn (Traverse Theatre)

Denouement by John Morton (Traverse Theatre)

'Autopilot' by Ben Norris (Summerhall)

Judging Committee:

Ruth Wilson

Golden Globe and Olivier-winning actress

Anthony Alderson

Artistic Director of The Pleasance Theatre Trust

Aurora

acclaimed Norwegian singer, songwriter, and record producer

Fatima Bhutto

columnist and writer of 'The Shadow of the Crescent Moon'

Charlotte Colbertco-founder of Popcorn Group, artist and filmmaker

Philip Colbert

co-founder of Popcorn, artist and neo-pop surrealist

Natalie Denton

Development Executive at Popcorn Group

Kerry Fox

multi award-winning actor known for 'Shallow Grave', 'Intimacy', 'Little Joe', and 'An Angel at My Table'

Tony Grisoni

writer of several of director Terry Gilliam's films, including 'Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas' and 'Tideland'

Bryony Kimmings

winner of last year's inaugural Popcorn Award,

Performance Artist, associate of Soho Theatre

Art Malik

award-winning, TV, film and stage actor

Jessica Malik

(Producer) Head of Film, TV and Theatre for Popcorn Group, she is also the incumbent chair of the London Board of Cinemagic

Gonzalo Maza

writer of 'A Fantastic Woman', which won the Academy Award for Best Foreign Film in 2018 as well as numerous other accolades

Francesca Moody

Producer known for award-winning and Olivier-nominated 'Fleabag' by Phoebe Waller-Bridge

Wunmi Mosaku

BAFTA-winning actress, known for 'Damilola, Our Loved Boy', 'Moses Jones' and 'Temple'

Katie Pennick

disability campaigner and creative

The Popcorn Group

Shows View More Scotland Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You