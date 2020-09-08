Plosive Productions Announce Their First Ever Online Podcast Festival, UNMUTE

The festival will take place from 20th - 24th October and will be streamed live from the Unmute Podcast Festival official website.

Plosive Productions have announced the initial line-up for their first ever online podcast festival, Unmute. The festival will take place from 20th - 24th October and will be streamed live from the Unmute Podcast Festival official website. Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday 10th September available from www.unmutepodcastfestival.com.

During these Covid times, prepare to be swept away by a host of award-winning, hugely popular podcasts from some of the UK and Ireland's most talented names in comedy and TV, all live from the comfort of your own home. The line-up consists of some of the highest charting podcasts in the UK including Off Menu with Ed Gamble and James Acaster, The Adam Buxton Podcast, Nobody Panic, Cuddle Club with Lou Sanders, Films To Be Buried With with Brett Goldstein and The Blindboy Podcast. Further podcasts are set to be announced in the coming weeks.

Ben Williams, founder of Plosive Productions and Unmute, said: "Podcasts have been a source of comfort and company for many of us during this strange ol' year, with more people listening than ever. And with live performances only just starting up again, we wanted to give podcast fans a fun way to feel part of a live podcast experience again - so we've launched an Online Podcast Festival. We couldn't be more chuffed with the line-up so far."

Ed Gamble from Off Menu said: "We're looking forward to bringing Off Menu live and uncut to the internet, mainly because it means that The Great Benito can't edit out James's Diet Coke story."

Stevie Martin from Nobody Panic added: "We are so psyched about doing Nobody Panic live online. Not only does it give us an opportunity to get changed out of our pyjamas, but we will both be enjoying fine brandies throughout. Very excited to announce our super special guest too (it's not the fine brandies) (or 90s pop sensation Brandy)."

Tickets for Unmute: The Online Podcast Festival go on sale on Thursday 10th September 2020 at www.unmutepodcastfestival.com

