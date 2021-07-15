Pitlochry Festival Theatre and Fèis Thatha Will Present a New Outdoor ALICE IN WONDERLAND Experience

From 17 July - 12 September, the beautiful gardens of Pitlochry Festival Theatre are set to come alive when the acclaimed Perthshire theatre and Fèis Thatha team up to bring to life the characters from Lewis Carroll's cherished tales, Alice in Wonderland and Alice Through the Looking Glass, in an exciting new interactive, visual, and bilingual sound, walk-through adventure.

Set within the theatre's picturesque Explorers' Garden, Alice in Wonderland World will take audiences on an interactive, journey, where they will travel along the Playing Card Pathway, through the Mad Hatter's Tea Party, a Gigantic Game of Chess in the Red Queen's Pillared Garden, the White Queen's Palace appearing amongst the trees, see the giant cuddly Caterpillar and join in the search for the Cheshire Cat!

Before ticket-bookers arrive, they will be sent a link to a new App from the theatre to download ahead of the event, which will bring their journey to life as they join the story in the garden. The journey through the gardens will feature an English and Gaelic soundtrack which will intertwine.

As well as the App, ticket bookers can download from the theatre's website a booklet as part of the theatre's Build Your Own Theatre series, which will share tips on how you can make easy costumes and dress up to make your visit to the garden even more memorable. This is also in Gaelic and English.

Lending their voices to the new interactive adventure, in both English and Gaelic are Beth Frieden (Class Act, Traverse Theatre and Caiptean Cora, Theatre Gu Leòr); Lana Pheutan (CBBC Alba); and Daibhidh Walker (Scenes of Survival and Last Tango in Partick, National Theatre of Scotland). Alice in Wonderland World is written and directed by Amy Liptrott from the novels by Lewis Carrol. The promenade production is designed by Elizabeth Newman, with sound design and composition by Perthshire musician, audio engineer and sound designer David Macfarlane, and singer/songwriter Aileen Ogilvie. Alice in Wonderland World has been translated into Gaelic by Beathag Mhoireasdan.

Amy Liptrott, who has written the script and directed the sound design, said:

"Alice in Wonderland is a brilliant adventure story. She is so intrepid and meets such great characters, it has been a lot of fun to work on the script with the actors and sound design team to place Alice in Pitlochry Festival Theatre's beautiful Explorers' Garden. The chance to work on this piece in Gaelic with Fèis Thatha has been exciting. We are celebrating these languages and their place in the landscape of our Highland Perthshire home. We're really excited to share Alice's adventures with you."

Fèis Thatha chair, Gill Steele added:

"We are delighted to work with PFT on this unique, bilingual arts project. For the first time in Perthshire, there is a show specifically for families in both Gaelic and English, where they can adventure into 'Alice in Wonderland World'



"It's fantastic that kids will have the opportunity to meet the Cheshire Cat and have tea with the Mad Hatter in both languages."

Singer/Songwriter Aileen Ogilvie said about the music and sound for Alice in Wonderland World:

"We've created the sounds of Wonderland World taking inspiration from the surroundings of the Explorers' Garden, Lewis Carroll's words, the characters, nursery rhymes and the musical traditions of Highland Perthshire. Gaelic language has been at the heart of this project, and it has been exciting to work on developing something that will introduce Gaelic to new audiences, increase the visibility of the language in the area and provide a new way for Gaelic speakers and learners of all ages to engage with the language.

"This bilingual adventure will also take visitors on a journey through different musical styles as they make their way through Wonderland World."

Visitors can enter the attraction any time between 12-4pm on the date they have booked. To ensure the safety of the audience during the event, the theatre will be monitoring numbers for social distancing purposes. As the event reaches maximum entry within the attraction, there may be a brief wait to allow visitors to move on, and then allowed to enter once it is safe to do so.

The theatre will assess maximum number of visitors over the day and once this booking level is reached, the day will display SOLD OUT on its website.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre is keeping things flexible so audiences can too. They will honour no-hassle refunds and exchanges for any reason (including the weather!) if it is requested at least 24 hours before the performance time. So, audiences can book for summer with the confidence that if plans change, their tickets and money can too!

Families will also be able to make a fabulous, full day out at Pitlochry Festival Theatre as the theatre's acclaimed production of The Wind in the Willows will be performed at the theatre until the 12 September when Alice in Wonderland World also finishes.

Alice in Wonderland World will be open from 17 July - 12 September from Thursdays-Sundays between 12-5pm. Last entry is at 4pm.

Alice in Wonderland World is set to be a wonderful homage to a classic story. What better way to create new summer memories for visitors of all ages?

For tickets and further information visit www.pitlochryfestivaltheatre.com