Photos: First Look at UNDER ANOTHER SKY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released production photos for the première of David Greig's new adaptation of Charlotte Higgins' acclaimed book Under Another Sky.

Opening today at Pitlochry Festival Theatre the images feature Amelia Donkor (As You Like It and The Taming of the Shrew at the Royal Shakespeare Company and Eastenders, BBC) as Charlotte and Keith Macpherson (Waiting for Godot, Citizens Theatre and Stan and Ollie, BBC Films) as Matthew.

Under Another Sky is directed and designed by Elizbeth Newman with lighting by Jeanine Byrne, sound by Ben Occhipinti, music by Laura Rossi, and movement directed by Lesley Hutchison.

The new play was originally commissioned by the Royal Lyceum Theatre and Edinburgh International Book Festival as part of the festival's Playing with Books strand in 2019.

Under Another Sky will premiere at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 11 August- 23 September.