Photos: First Look at CADEL: LUNGS ON LEGS Ahead of Edinburgh Fringe

The grit, gears and glory of the most challenging road race on earth rides into Edinburgh for Fringe 2025. CADEL: Lungs On Legs, is a new play co-written and performed by Australian-born, New York-based Connor Delves that puts audiences at the heart of the Tour de France to experience the highs and lows of the epic true story of Cadel Evans. Check out photos below!

Connor, who co-wrote the play with Edinburgh playwright Steve McMahon, performs this grueling solo show, pedaling for an hour from the saddle of the same BMC bicycle that Evans rode to victory in the 2011 race. Connor says: ‘CADEL: Lungs on Legs is a gripping ride through the sacrifices, heartaches, and sheer determination it takes to conquer cycling’s ultimate prize. Cycling is in my blood and the play brings together my passion for the sport with my theatrical career.’

Additionally, ‘voice of the Tour de France’ the legendary commentator Phil Liggett, whose 2011 commentary is a major feature of the play will be there in person on the opening night to give the show a good send off.

Connor grew up in Perth, Australia where his parents owned a bike shop, and his father even competed in the same 1996 mountain biking world cup with Cadel Evans. The former Tour de France winner is fully supportive of the show, saying: ‘I have always been aware of the drama, thrill and often suspense of cycling, especially the Tour de France. Connor's vision for this show is bold and exciting, I'm thrilled to be involved from the start, and I'm deeply honored that an Australian artist has been inspired to bring my story to life for audiences worldwide.’ Connor, who performed at the Fringe in 2024 in the horror musical, The Bloody Ballad of Bette Davis, has been training with sponsors Wahoo Fitness, Prime Train and Eternal for the physically demanding role since January. He says: ‘The Fringe is also a marathon of endurance and I’m looking forward to bringing CADEL: Lungs on Legs to Edinburgh for its world premiere.’ The play is directed by Mark Barford and co-produced by Piper Theatre Productions and Rachael Jones and Connor Delves, in association with Adam and Vivienne Edwards, Bruce Goldman, George Weinhouse, Ticking Clock Theatre and Ozgur Akdeniz

The play comes hot on the wheels of this year’s Tour de France which takes place in July 2025 and offers a preview of the thrills and excitement that will come to Edinburgh with the official Tour de France ‘Grand Depart’ taking place in the city in 2027.