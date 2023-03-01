Photos: First Look At National Theatre Of Scotland's KIDNAPPED In Rehearsals

This swashbuckling new production from the National Theatre of Scotland, adapted by Isobel McArthur with Michael John McCarthy, co-directed by Isobel McArthur and Gareth Nicholls, premieres at the Beacon Arts Centre in Greenock in March 2023 before touring to Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness, Perth, Newcastle and Brighton.

Kidnapped is a colourful new take on Stevenson's historical novella about David Balfour who leaves home for the first time and must grow up fast to solve a family mystery and take revenge on an evil assailant. This vibrant production is a coming-of-age romcom for today, which celebrates the poetry, humour and heart of Stevenson's writing.

Co-created by Isobel McArthur and Michael John McCarthy, writer and musical supervisor of the Olivier award-winning Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of), Kidnapped is packed full of 20th century pop music and 18th century romance, all performed by a dynamic ensemble of actor-musicians.

Davie Balfour will be played by Ryan J Mackay, who was most recently seen on stage in Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, and he will be joined by Malcolm Cumming as Alan Breck Stewart, familiar to Scottish audiences from the acclaimed James IV: Queen of the Fight, (Raw Material and Capital Theatres, in association with National Theatre of Scotland) which toured Scotland in late 2022. Kim Ismay will be playing Frances and is perhaps most familiar to audiences for playing the role of Tanya in the West End production of Mamma Mia, and Madame Morrible in the international and UK & Ireland tours of Wicked.

They will be joined on this adventure by a talented ensemble including: Christina Gordon, who will be reuniting with Isobel McArthur and Michael John McCarthy after her run as an original cast member of Pride and Prejudice* (*sort of), for which she was nominated for a Laurence Olivier Award for Best Actress in a Supporting Role; David Rankine who is a Scottish actor most recently seen in the revival of the National Theatre of Scotland production of Rocket Post; Danielle Jam, who recently worked with Raw Material, Capital Theatres and National Theatre of Scotland as one of the lead roles in James IV: Queen of the Fight and will be reunited with her James IV co-star Malcolm Cumming in Kidnapped; Grant O'Rourke, who has done extensive work in theatre, television, film and radio, and is most familiar to Scottish audiences for his role in Outlander, and more recently, Shetland; Isaac Savage is an actor, musician and composer who will joining the ensemble as the Performing Musical Director for Kidnapped, and last year was the Performing Musical Director for Cinderella at Dundee Rep; Karen Young is a Scottish actress, recently appeared in Cinderella at Dundee Rep; Fatima Jawara was most recently seen as the titular role in Eastern Angles' Christmas production of Little Red.

"I don't believe it... I finally have a chance at a decent future - and my only surviving relative pays to have me knocked unconscious and forced onto a knackered old boat by a load of bloody... Pirates!"

19-year-old Davie Balfour has never left home, never been kissed and never fired a gun. Armed with nothing but a hand-drawn map, he heads off on an adventure like no other - quickly realising that he has a lot of catching up to do. The production follows Davie on a journey of eye-opening discovery as he navigates murderous foes, Jacobite outlaws and the most inept crew of pirates this side of the Atlantic.

This version of Kidnapped reframes the relationship between the central characters Davie Balfour and Alan Breck Stewart as a romance, which is played out through their adventures across the Lowlands and Highlands of a Scotland still reeling from the aftermath of the 1745 Jacobite rebellion. Robert Louis Stevenson's wife, Frances, an American writer who supported her husband throughout his writing, also features in the production in the role of a spirit guide to the protagonist.

The music - performed live - is arranged by Michael John McCarthy and will include well-loved songs including denim-clad Americana, late 90s love songs, art rock, protest anthems, 80s synth-pop, Gaelic folk song and more.

Touring to Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock (previews Tue 28, Wed 29, Thurs 30 March) Fri 31 March - Sat 1 April 2023; Theatre Royal, Glasgow Wed 5 - Sat 8 April 2023, Royal Lyceum Theatre, Edinburgh Tue 11 - Sat 22 April 2023; Eden Court, Inverness Wed 26 - Sat 29 April 2023; Perth Theatre Wed 3 - Sat 6 May 2023, Northern Stage, Newcastle Tues 9 - Sat 13 May 2023 and Brighton Festival, Theatre Royal Brighton Thurs 18 - Sat 20 May. Full tour information here.