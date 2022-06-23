Pete Firman Returns To Edinburgh Fringe With Brand New Show, BAG OF TRICKS

So Comedy and Broken Robot Productions by arrangement with Corrie McGuire Management are thrilled to announce that award-winning magician and comedian, Pete Firman is bringing his highly anticipated show Pete Firman: Bag of Tricks to the Edinburgh Fringe this year at the Debating Hall, Gilded Balloon Teviot at 20:00. Following the festival, Pete's on the move, taking his Bag of Tricks across the country on a UK-wide tour extension this Autumn.

Off the back of his phenomenally successful nationwide tour in 2021 he's added more dates and audiences can expect Pete's trademark blend of laugh-out-loud comedy and jaw-dropping magic. This hour is Pete's most unique yet and proves why he is one of the Festival's most popular performers.

The 'gob-smackingly talented magician' (Metro) has numerous television appearances under his belt, including ITV's Tonight at the London Palladium, The Next Great Magician, Tommy Cooper Forever, BBC One's Let's Sing & Dance for Comic Relief, The John Bishop Show, The Magicians and The Sarah Millican Television Programme. He presents the hugely successful gameshow Don't Unleash The Beast for CITV and has just completed filming on the second season of Good Omens, which is due to air early 2023 on Amazon Prime.

In 2017, Pete was presented with 'The Carlton Award' for outstanding comedy in magic by the world-famous Magic Circle, its first non-member of the prestigious society to receive it in its 100-plus year history. Other recipients of Magic Circle awards include Derren Brown and David Copperfield.

Pete's live performances have taken him all over the world and his one-man shows have entertained sold-out audiences at the Edinburgh Fringe and on numerous UK tours. He has also performed at Montreal's Just For Laughs festival, Hollywood's famous Magic Castle and London's home of mystery, The Magic Circle. Pete's first book Tricks To Freak Out Your Friends enjoyed a successful release in the UK and was also published in the US.

Tickets for Pete Firman's Autumn UK tour are on sale now and available from www.petefirman.co.uk