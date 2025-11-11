Perth Youth Theatre Celebrates Six Decades Of Launching Careers

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Perth Theatre and Concert Hall have announced that 2026 marks the 60th anniversary of Perth Youth Theatre, Scotland's oldest theatre-based youth company and the launchpad for some of the nation's most celebrated talent.

Founded in 1966 by Brian Howard and Catherine Robins as the first theatre-based youth company in Scotland, Perth Youth Theatre has shaped the careers of Hollywood star Ewan McGregor, Taggart's Colin McCredie, broadcaster and author Stuart Cosgrove, and most recently, Netflix actors Aron Dochard (Dept Q, The Witcher: Blood Origin, Andor) and Ronan Doyle (The Witcher: Blood Origin).

"It is so exciting that Perth Youth Theatre is turning 60. Generations of local young people have benefited from the fun and thrill of exploring drama in a safe and supportive environment," says Colin McCredie, a film and TV actor best known for his roles in Taggart and River City. "I loved being part of it and look back so fondly to my Saturday mornings in the old Studio Theatre. It set me on the road to a career in acting and I will forever be grateful. Here's to the next 60!"

As part of its diamond anniversary celebrations, Perth Youth Theatre presents The Addams Family Musical from Wednesday 18 until Saturday 21 February 2026—a deliciously macabre tale of Wednesday Addams falling in love, complete with music by Andrew Lippa. This will be followed later in the year by a special birthday edition of Perth Youth Theatre's annual Festival.

Corin Beattie, Head of Learning and Engagement at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, said: "With Perth Youth Theatre turning 60 next year, we're not just looking back, but moving forward, with our young people at the centre of all our plans and programming. Spanning across multiple art forms, 2026 will continue to showcase the talent of our young people as well providing new learning opportunities and creating work which celebrates the legacy and ongoing impact of PYT. We can't wait!"

The anniversary comes hot on the heels of a milestone year: Perth Theatre celebrates its 125th anniversary while Perth Concert Hall turned 20 in 2025. In September, the venues threw two-day street party 125 Live! which transformed Mill Street into an extraordinary outdoor theatre with headline act Walt Disco, dramatic projections from Catalonian artist Alba Corral, performances across multiple live stages, and much more!

The Perth Youth Theatre production of The Addams Family is the first show in Perth Theatre's refreshed subscription model which treats loyal audiences to a 25% discount when booking all four Perth Theatre produced shows* in 2026, plus an early booking window for next year's panto, Sleeping Beauty.

"For 60 years, Perth Youth Theatre has been a launchpad for Scotland's theatrical talent," says Christopher Glasgow, Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall. "As we celebrate this milestone alongside Perth Theatre's 125th anniversary, our 2026 season reflects our commitment to placing our young people firmly at the heart of everything that we do. From Perth Youth Theatre's The Addams Family to our productions of Saint Joan, Sunset Boulevard: The Backstage Cut, and Remember you are beauty full, we're creating a year of extraordinary theatre that recognises the essential role that nurturing emerging talent has played and continues to play in shaping creative futures, and the impact this carries far beyond our stages."

Perth Theatre remains one of Britain's few venues operating as both producing and touring theatre. Under Christopher Glasgow's leadership as Director of Perth Theatre and Concert Hall, this dual model is virtually unique in the UK, creating a cultural powerhouse that develops original work and nurtures emerging artists across genres, and presents world-class touring productions to audiences across Scotland and beyond.

*Applies to Perth Theatre productions The Addams Family Musical, Saint Joan (A Raw Material, Perth Theatre and Aberdeen Performing Arts Co-Production in association with Citizens Theatre), Sunset Boulevard: The Backstage Cut and Remember you are beauty full. Sleeping Beauty on sale soon.

