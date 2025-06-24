Patrick McPherson Debuts First Horror Play at Edinburgh Fringe

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Scatter is a new play from Patrick McPherson. While his sketch duo Pear was one of the Top Ten Best Reviewed Comedy Shows of Ed Fringe 2024, Patrick is returning to Fringe this year to break new creative ground for him as a solo writer with a genuine "horror" play, Scatter.

When a man travels to a remote Welsh village to scatter his father's ashes, a horrifying legacy awaits him.

Patrick McPherson said: "I've been working on this particular piece for two years, specifically writing it for Iron Belly in Cowgate, to maximise the underground horror feel of that space. We're chucking everything at this: every type of tech, sound, lighting and surprise to try to break new ground for horror at the Fringe. In a sea of comedy shows and monologues, I hope our composer Sarah Spencer, our lighting designer Will Hayman and our director Jonny Harvey can welcome you into something genuinely terrifying".

