PEPPA PIG'S FUN DAY OUT Comes to Glasgow in July

Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out, based on the much-loved animated TV series, will visit The King’s Theatre, Glasgow from 13-14 July 2024.

Join Peppa, along with her family and friends as they go to the zoo and also the beach for a special party- it’s going to be an exciting and fun packed day.

Prepare to sing and dance with colourful scarecrows, feed the penguins, build big sandcastles, and even swim in the sea! Packed full of songs, dance and muddy puddles. Peppa Pig’s Fun Day Out guarantees giggles and snorts for all Peppa fans, and is a perfect introduction to theatre for younger audiences.

Scottish actor Adam Dick from Dunfermline stars as Daddy Pig, with graduate of Queen Margaret University, Edinburgh Zinny Udala as Suzy Sheep. Further casting includes Amy Brooke (Peppa), Elisha Covell (George), Emily Jade Hassan (Miss Rabbit/Mummy Pig), Chris Laws (ASM/US) and Perrie Sunuwar (Daisy).

Over the past 14 years, Peppa Pig Live has taken to the stage in 6 popular tours and has been enjoyed by more than 2 million people in the UK alone. Peppa Pig Live has also toured throughout the US and Australia and played 11 West End Christmas seasons.

The live stage adaptation is produced by leading children’s theatre team Fierylight, in partnership with licensor Hasbro. The production is directed and adapted by Richard Lewis, with Music & Lyrics by Mani Svavarsson and Matt Lewis and Design by Simon Scullion.