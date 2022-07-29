Omnibus Theatre Will Present a World PremiÃ¨re Revival of FIJI at Edinburgh Festival Fringe

Omnibus Theatre today announce the world premiÃ¨re revival of Fiji, co-written by Eddie Loodmer-Elliott, Pedro Leandro and Evan Lordan, which originally ran at Omnibus Theatre to critical acclaim. Fiji will run at the Pleasance Upstairs at the Pleasance Courtyard, 8 - 29 August at 1.55pm, with press performances on 8 and 9 August. There will be a preview at Omnibus Theatre on 2 August. In this complete re-working of the production, Evan Lordan directs Sam Henderson (Sam) and Eddie Loodmer-Elliott (Nick).

Inspired by shocking real-life events, Fiji is a captivating rom com that blends true crime with First Dates to deliver a delectable two-hander as hilarious and warm as it is fascinatingly twisted.



Nick is cooking for Sam at his place and, if all goes to plan, this will be their first and last meeting. So what exactly is on the menu? Well, they say the best way to a man's heart is through his stomach...

This is the biting brainchild of Pleasance Futures Company and "modern masterpiece" makers Clay Party and the "vividly stark" Conflicted Theatre. Co-produced by London's award-winning Omnibus Theatre, this is a story about a deliciously unfathomable relationship - one you may have only ever heard about on the news.

Sam Henderson plays Sam. He is an actor, musician and full time creative. Since graduating from Bristol Old Vic Theatre School he has performed at Sheffield Crucible, Southwark Playhouse and Bristol Old Vic. His television credits include work with ITV, BBC, Channel 4 and Britbox.

Eddie Loodmer-Elliott plays Nick. He is the founder of Clay Party, and his writing credits include Outside (Pleasance Theatre). As an actor, his theatre credits include The Inheritance (Young Vic/Noel Coward Theatre), The Funeral Director (UK tour), Mothercare (Southwark Playhouse), All Quiet On The Western Front (Soho Theatre) and Buoy (Bloomsbury Theatre). His television and film credits include work with Channel 4 and Immanuel (currently in development).

Pedro Leandro's writing credits include We Were Having a Perfectly Nice Time (Omnibus Theatre/Pleasance) and Dogsitting (Golden Goose Theatre). As an actor, his theatre credits include A View from the Bride (York Theatre Royal/Royal and Derngate) and Fiji (Omnibus Theatre). His television credits include Domina and The Liberator; and for film, Wonder Woman 1984.

Evan Lordan directs. He is the Artistic Director of Conflicted Theatre Company creating new work at spaces such as disused warehouses, office buildings, elevators and private dining clubs. As an Associate Director, his work includes Touching the Void (Duke of York's Theatre).