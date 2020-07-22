Nottingham Playhouse's Live Zoom Family Show NOAH AND THE PEACOCK Returns By Popular Demand

Following its critically acclaimed premiere in June, Nottingham Playhouse's innovative live online production of Noah and The Peacock by Jeff James is back this August due to popular demand.

Written and created especially for Zoom during Nottingham Playhouse's temporary closure due to the pandemic, Noah and the Peacock is a brand-new form of live, at-home theatre. Having received rave reviews the first time round the production is back for two weeks from Wednesday 12 to Sunday 23 August for a Wednesday to Sunday run over seventeen performances.

Aimed at primary aged children and their families, Noah and the Peacock is a funny and charming tale of hope, friendship and overcoming the odds. The story tells of Peacock and Peahen. Peacock is extremely pompous and all he can talk about is his beautiful feathers. Peahen, on the other hand, is much more modest and longs to make friends with the other animals. When the pair hear news that a huge flood is on the way, Peacock refuses to leave the roost and risk ruining his perfect plumage in the rain. So, with no other choice, Peahen sets off on a journey through the dark forest and along the great blue river. As all the animals must go two-by-two, will Peahen make it onto the ark alone? Can stubborn Peacock change his mind before it's too late?

Kyle Soller who won the 2018 Olivier Award for Best Actor in a Supporting Role for his performance in The Inheritance by Matthew Lopez (Young Vic and West End) takes the role of Peacock. He will be joined by Danusia Samal (Royal Shakespeare Company, Royal Court, Manchester Royal Exchange) as Peahen, Bradley Foster (National Theatre, Headlong, New Wolsey Theatre) as Ham, Stork, Duck 1 and Rabbit 2 and Patricia Davenport (The Royal Shakespeare Company, Kneehigh ,Birmingham Rep) in other roles. Jeff James also directs.

The cast of 4 actors will be performing the play live from their homes whilst watching families are invited to star in the show by dressing up as Noah's animals and creating sound effects with items found at home.

Adam Penford, Artistic Director of Nottingham Playhouse, said, "I'm thrilled we're bring Noah and the Peacock back this summer. It was a bit of an experiment into a new form of online theatre, but we were determined to continuing bringing entertainment to families during the pandemic and the audience response was superb. It's a witty, engaging and funny production, which adults seem to enjoy as much as their children."

Writer and director Jeff James's previous credits include Persuasion (Manchester Royal Exchange) and Stink Foot (The Yard Theatre) as writer-director, and La Musica (Young Vic) and One for the Road and Victoria Station (Young Vic and Print Room) as director.

With tickets at £10 giving access to the Zoom link for each household and a show activity pack, this is a show for all the family. There will be a Pay What You Can performance on Sunday 16 August at 10.30am, a BSL interpreted performance on Saturday 15 August at 2.00pm and captioned performances on Sunday 16 August at 10.30am and 2.00pm. The show is recommended for children aged 5 - 9 and their grown-ups. Tickets are available online at nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk.

