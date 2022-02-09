Nina Conti Announces Edinburgh Fringe Run Of THE DATING SHOW For August 2022

Following a critically acclaimed tour and West End run, Nina Conti is preparing to return to the Edinburgh Fringe 2022 with The Dating Show. Tickets are available from Pleasance.co.uk

British Comedy Award winner Nina is currently touring the UK to critical acclaim with her new hour The Dating Show and is preparing to transfer to London's West End this March. The quick-thinking queen of ventriloquism brings you her pioneering, dating-infused live show. There's no promise that true love will be found, but a firm guarantee that big laughs will be had in the reign of this 'voice-throwing queen' (London Evening Standard).

Nina started doing stand-up ventriloquism in 2002 and shot to fame by winning the BBC New Comedy Award that same year. Famed for her foul-mouthed 'sidekick' Monkey (Monk), Nina has won numerous comedy awards for her writing, acting and ventriloquism. She has taken numerous shows to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival and appeared at the Melbourne International Comedy Festival and the Montreal Comedy Festival. In 2016, her smash-hit solo show 'In Your Face' ('a plate-spinning feat, a hoot' * * * * * The Guardian) enjoyed sell-out seasons in London's West End and New York's off-Broadway.

Nina said: "I'm so thrilled to be going back to Edinburgh after all this time, it'll feel like a magic bullet tonic after these last couple of years. It's easily the most fun, vibrant, and ridiculous arts festival I know and my favourite place to play. I think Edinburgh 2022 is gonna boss it"

Nina has stormed 'Live at the Apollo', 'QI', 'Russell Howard's Good News' and 'Sunday Night at the Palladium' - all without moving her lips. In 2012 she fronted two documentaries for BBC4: 'Make Me Happy: A Monkey's Search for Happiness' saw Nina take Monk on a journey into the world of new age and alternative therapies and 'A Ventriloquists Story: Her Masters Voice' (currently available on Amazon Prime) in which Nina took the bereaved puppets of her mentor and erstwhile lover Ken Campbell on a pilgrimage to Vent Haven which was nominated for a BAFTA TV Award.

More recently, she was a runner-up in a major US TV network's talent show programme (The World's Best, NBC) and her improvised web series, 'In Therapy' (YouTube), has amassed over 1.5 million views since 2018.

Tickets for 'The Dating Show' at The Pleasance Grand are available from Pleasance.co.uk