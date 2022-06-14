MANIC STREET CREATURE Comes to Edinburgh Festival Fringe

A fresh and thrilling take on a modern love story from the composer of critically acclaimed Electrolyte. Love, lust and late nights collide in a musical rollercoaster, taking the audience through the euphoria and distress of two people dealing with their own and each other's mental health.

Ria is working with her band to complete a new album - songs charting the rise and fall of a recent relationship. But the more Ria progresses, the more she's drawn back to the darkness of her troubled past, until we're not sure where memory ends and reality begins.

Creator of the show Maimuna Memon, says: "I have never felt such a need to write a show as with Manic Street Creature. It comes from a very personal and passionate place. Over lock-down, poor mental health sky-rocketed. Being so close to someone whose mental health was at breaking point was frightening, exhausting and gut-wrenchingly painful.

This story is a difficult one to talk about, but so incredibly important. Through music, I want to break down the stigma attached to the challenging subject of compassion exhaustion, whilst pushing the boundaries of what musical theatre can be. Most of all, I want other mental health carers to watch this show and feel that they aren't alone."

Co-director Bill Buckhurst says, "Maimuna is a truly unique and exciting voice in British theatre. Her endless curiosity brings a naturally wide and insightful perspective on the world we live in but what really sets her apart is her extraordinary musicianship. Her song writing is both stunningly beautiful and brutally honest and her rich, soulful vocal quality and musical hooks are often brilliantly at odds with a pithy sharpness in her lyrics. The combined effect is mesmerising and draws you effortlessly in to her universe."

Age Guidance 12+

Previews: 03, 05 and 06 August 2022

Performance: 07 - 28 August 2022

Days Off: 09, 16, 23

Time: 15:55