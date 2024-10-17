King's Theatre, Glasgow Honours Longest-Serving Employee's 50 Years of Service

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Glasgow's iconic King's Theatre is celebrating a very special individual: Joan Neil, Head Stage Door Keeper, who is celebrating an extraordinary 50 years of service at the theatre.

Joan’s journey at The King’s began on October 17, 1974, when she joined the Front of House team during a week-long run of Billy Connolly shows. It was during this stint that Connolly recorded his famous comedy album Cop Yer Whack for This. Over the decades, Joan has witnessed countless performances, with some of her personal favourites being Jesus Christ Superstar and Blood Brothers. Her welcoming presence at the Stage Door has made her a beloved figure among staff, performers, and visitors alike.

In recognition of her contributions to one of Glasgow’s most treasured cultural landmarks, Joan received an Inspiring City Award in 2014. She is particularly known for her role in the annual pantomime press night, where she leads the much-anticipated ‘Fish and Chip Night.’ For this event, Joan dons a special chip shop coat—a prop from The National Theatre of Scotland’s 2015 production of Yer Granny—which is signed by the cast, including Scottish acting legends Gregor Fisher, Maureen Beattie, and Barbara Rafferty and brings a special sparkle to the evening.

Theatre Director, James Haworth said, “Joan is truly the heart of the King’s Theatre. For 50 years, her warmth, dedication, and passion have welcomed generations of performers and audiences alike. She is more than just a colleague—she is a part of the fabric of this historic venue, and we are incredibly fortunate to celebrate this milestone with her."

To honour Joan's remarkable half-century of service, the King's Theatre will host a special celebration later this month, with staff, invited guests, and some exciting surprises in store.

Photo Credit: Martin Shields

Comments