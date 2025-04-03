Keep It Fringe US Fund 2025 Now Open For Applications

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society has announced applications are open for Keep it Fringe US. The five US-based recipients will receive financial assistance, in the form of a $2,500 grant, and a comprehensive support package specifically designed to help US artists thrive at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, the world's largest performing arts festival and arts marketplace.

Last year, actor Brian Cox launched Keep it Fringe US on behalf of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, to help artists take their work to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe in 2025. The Fringe is the world's largest performing arts festival and arts marketplace, with 2.4mn tickets issued and nearly 1800 industry delegates in 2024.

The initiative is inspired by the UK Keep it Fringe fund, which yearly provides grants of £2,500 to 180 Fringe artists. The cornerstones of the project were its flexibility and minimal entry criteria, allowing recipients to spend their grants in whichever way best helped them bring their show to the Fringe. The Fringe Society has a vision to give anyone a stage and everyone a seat and the Keep it Fringe fund supports the idea that every artist should have the opportunity to showcase their talent at the Fringe, regardless of their background.

We are hugely grateful to the individuals and organizations who have made the launch of Keep It Fringe US possible: Scott and Holly Plank, Heather and Paul Innella, JetBlue, Playbill and those who wish to remain anonymous.

This first year of Keep it Fringe US is a pilot, though the Fringe Society hopes to inspire further support. If you'd like to donate or learn more, please contact the Fringe Society team.

Brian Cox, Ambassador of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, said: ‘I'm delighted to support Keep it Fringe US as an ambassador for the wonderful Edinburgh Festival Fringe, and to champion the important connection between Scotland and the US.

‘I hope this support will help US artists to make the most of the Fringe and the international audiences and industry professionals that gather in Edinburgh each summer – an incredible opportunity.'

Lyndsey Jackson, Deputy Chief Executive of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, said: ‘We are thankful to all our supporters for enabling this pilot year of Keep it Fringe for US artists. We know that for many artists the financial challenges of putting on a show can prevent them from coming to the Fringe, and this funding will enable the Edinburgh Fringe to be more accessible to artists from across the US.

‘We are keen to continue and increase the Keep it Fringe in the US in the next few years, as we have seen many successes as a result of the Keep it Fringe UK fund. If you would like to donate or hear more details, please get in touch with the Fringe Society team.'

