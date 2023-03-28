KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Will Return to Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe

A new expanded version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, the sell-out smash-hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, will return this year for a four week run at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe from 2 - 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30 September and HOME Manchester from 5 - 21 October. The acclaimed original cast will reprise their roles in the hilarious murder mystery musical including Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) as Stella, Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages, West End) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls, Sheffield Crucible) as Justin and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, BBC) as Erica.

This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Berlusconi A New Musical, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

"This is impossible! We've got no motives. No suspects. We don't know anything! Who knew solving a murder would be so hard?"

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?



Francesca Moody said 'We are thrilled to be partnering with Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel to bring back this joyful, irreverent, and side-splittingly funny musical in an expanded, ambitious new version. Returning to the Edinburgh Festival always feels like coming home for FMP and we're delighted to be able to share 'Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!' with audiences in the Underbelly's The Udderbelly as well as at Bristol Old Vic and HOME, Manchester in the autumn. Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones' have created a musical filled with ear worms and so many gags you won't have time to take breath - we can't wait to see you there - it would be a true crime to miss it!''

Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones said "Considering that this has all come from a totally casual lockdown text about true crime fans, we are overwhelmed (and delighted) by how well the show went down last year. Even though a story about two podcasters sounds like it should be small, the show has always been bursting with ideas. So it's incredibly exciting that we're now able to scale it up to the next level! And a joy to be reunited with all the friends we made last year - not least our wonderful returning cast. So, people of Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester, we'll see you next murder!"