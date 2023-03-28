Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Will Return to Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe

Performances run 2 - 27 August.

Mar. 28, 2023  
KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Will Return to Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe

A new expanded version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, the sell-out smash-hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, will return this year for a four week run at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe from 2 - 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30 September and HOME Manchester from 5 - 21 October. The acclaimed original cast will reprise their roles in the hilarious murder mystery musical including Bronté Barbé (Newsies, Troubadour Wembley Park Theatre) as Kathy, Rebekah Hinds (Oklahoma! Young Vic/ West End) as Stella, Jodie Jacobs (Rock of Ages, West End) as Felicia, TJ Lloyd (Guys and Dolls, Sheffield Crucible) as Justin and Imelda Warren-Green (Doctor Who: Time Fracture, BBC) as Erica.

This big-hearted, laugh-out-loud musical originally brought to the stage by Francesca Moody Productions (Fleabag, Olivier Award winner Baby Reindeer, Berlusconi A New Musical, Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons Lemons) reunites the writing and musical talents of Jon Brittain (Olivier Award winner Rotterdam) and Matthew Floyd Jones (Frisky and Mannish) who previously collaborated on the critically acclaimed, Fringe First award-winning A Super Happy Story (About Feeling Super Sad).

"This is impossible! We've got no motives. No suspects. We don't know anything! Who knew solving a murder would be so hard?"

BFFs Kathy and Stella host Hull's least successful true crime podcast. When their favourite author is killed, they are thrust into a thrilling whodunnit of their own! Can they crack the case (and become global podcast superstars) before the killer strikes again...?

Francesca Moody said 'We are thrilled to be partnering with Kater Gordon, Wessex Grove and Fiery Angel to bring back this joyful, irreverent, and side-splittingly funny musical in an expanded, ambitious new version. Returning to the Edinburgh Festival always feels like coming home for FMP and we're delighted to be able to share 'Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!' with audiences in the Underbelly's The Udderbelly as well as at Bristol Old Vic and HOME, Manchester in the autumn. Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones' have created a musical filled with ear worms and so many gags you won't have time to take breath - we can't wait to see you there - it would be a true crime to miss it!''

Jon Brittain and Matthew Floyd Jones said "Considering that this has all come from a totally casual lockdown text about true crime fans, we are overwhelmed (and delighted) by how well the show went down last year. Even though a story about two podcasters sounds like it should be small, the show has always been bursting with ideas. So it's incredibly exciting that we're now able to scale it up to the next level! And a joy to be reunited with all the friends we made last year - not least our wonderful returning cast. So, people of Edinburgh, Bristol and Manchester, we'll see you next murder!"




National Youth Choir of Scotland Announce Tiffany Vong as Recipient of Womens Conducting F Photo
National Youth Choir of Scotland Announce Tiffany Vong as Recipient of Women's Conducting Fellowship
The National Youth Choir of Scotland is delighted to today announce the recipient of their Women's Conducting Fellowship, RCS graduate Tiffany Vong. 
Assembly Festival Releases Tickets For Over 100 Shows This Summer Photo
Assembly Festival Releases Tickets For Over 100 Shows This Summer
Assembly Festival, one of Edinburgh's leading Festival Fringe venues, has announced over 100 shows for its 2023 programme. The festival, which is housed year-round at Assembly Roxy, is returning to its familiar venues at Assembly Rooms, Assembly Hall, Assembly George Square and Gardens, and Assembly Checkpoint.
BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel Photo
BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel
The Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) are organised annually and awarded by the theatre critics of Scotland to celebrate the best Scottish theatre achievements in the theatre year May–April.
Traverse Theatre Stages New Scottish Comedy, SEAN AND DARO FLAKE IT TIL THEY MAKE IT Photo
Traverse Theatre Stages New Scottish Comedy, SEAN AND DARO FLAKE IT 'TIL THEY MAKE IT
Looking for a way out of their humdrum lives in the outskirts of Glasgow, straight-laced Sean, fresh from dropping out of uni, and the gallus Daro, overflowing with charisma and business 'acumen', reckon they can be the dream team of frozen treats.

More Hot Stories For You


KATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Will Return to Underbelly at the Edinburgh FringeKATHY AND STELLA SOLVE A MURDER! Will Return to Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe
March 28, 2023

A new expanded version of Kathy and Stella Solve a Murder!, the sell-out smash-hit of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2022, will return this year for a four week run at Underbelly at the Edinburgh Fringe from 2 - 27 August before touring to Bristol Old Vic from 13 - 30 September and HOME Manchester from 5 - 21 October.
The Pleasance Theatre Trust Present Giant Programme of Theatre and Comedy For Second Fringe On-SaleThe Pleasance Theatre Trust Present Giant Programme of Theatre and Comedy For Second Fringe On-Sale
March 28, 2023

The second Edinburgh Fringe announcement for the Pleasance Theatre Trust is a whopper with returning award-winning acts, amazing newcomers, European sensations, shows with fun for all the family and political chatterings.
National Youth Choir of Scotland Announce Tiffany Vong as Recipient of Women's Conducting FellowshipNational Youth Choir of Scotland Announce Tiffany Vong as Recipient of Women's Conducting Fellowship
March 27, 2023

The National Youth Choir of Scotland is delighted to today announce the recipient of their Women's Conducting Fellowship, RCS graduate Tiffany Vong. 
Assembly Festival Releases Tickets For Over 100 Shows This SummerAssembly Festival Releases Tickets For Over 100 Shows This Summer
March 27, 2023

Assembly Festival, one of Edinburgh's leading Festival Fringe venues, has announced over 100 shows for its 2023 programme. The festival, which is housed year-round at Assembly Roxy, is returning to its familiar venues at Assembly Rooms, Assembly Hall, Assembly George Square and Gardens, and Assembly Checkpoint.
BroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panelBroadwayWorld Scotland Editor to Join CATS panel
March 24, 2023

The Critics’ Awards for Theatre in Scotland (CATS) are organised annually and awarded by the theatre critics of Scotland to celebrate the best Scottish theatre achievements in the theatre year May–April.
share