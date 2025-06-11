Justin Time To Rock Comes To The Pavilion Theatre Glasgow

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



CBeebies megastar Justin Fletcher has announced that his brand-new live theatre tour Justin Time To Rock will now continue into Spring 2026, with final tour dates just announced. The extended tour will visit a further 18 cities and venues across the UK and Ireland next year, giving even more families the chance to join in the fun.

The all-singing, all-dancing extravaganza kicks off at the Churchill Theatre Bromley on 25 October 2025, and is Justin’s first live theatre tour since 2022. Packed full of music, laughter and rock-tastic fun, the show promises to be a must-see for young audiences and their families.

The BAFTA Award-winning star of beloved CBeebies shows including Something Special, Justin’s House, Gigglebiz and Gigglequiz is bringing his trademark energy and humour to the stage, joined by a band of musical friends in a fantastic new interactive show.

Written and performed by Justin himself, he says:

“I’m so excited to be going out on tour this year in our brand-new show Justin Time to Rock. We really enjoy travelling around the country, performing our shows and meeting so many friends. We can’t wait to put the band together and dance and sing along to some fabulous party songs.”

Produced by the award-winning Imagine Theatre, part of the Trafalgar Group, the show promises to deliver a high-energy, family-friendly theatre experience. Joint CEO Steve Boden adds:

“We’re very excited to be working with Justin and his team on another fabulous family tour. We love seeing families come together to celebrate the shared experience of live theatre, a chance to step away from the pressures of daily life and enjoy some interactive family fun suitable for everyone.”

Justin and his friends are putting together a rock band – but with so many songs to choose from, they’ll need your help to decide which ones to sing and dance to!

Tickets are on sale now with the Justn and friends confirmed to visit Bromley, Southend, Portsmouth, Guildford, Poole, Swindon, St Albans, Salford, Crewe, Nottingham, Halifax, Blackpool, High Wycombe, Dartford, Fareham, Basingstoke, Birmingham, Scunthorpe, Stockport, Dunfermline, Glasgow, King’s Lynn, Scarborough, Llandudno, Cardiff, Dublin Millennium Forum, Derry, Belfast , Tunbridge Wells, Dunstable, Barnstaple, Torquay, Truro, Ipswich, Newcastle, Wirral, Wolverhampton, Carlisle, Peterborough and Leicester.

Come and see Justin Fletcher live on stage in a show packed full of well-known songs, hilarious comedy, lots of dancing, and plenty of rock-tastic fun for the whole family!

Find out more at imaginetheatre.co.uk, follow on socials @Justinlivetour, and get ready to rock out with Justin and his friends at a theatre near you!

Comments