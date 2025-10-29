James Clements Will Present THE BURNS PROJECT, Directed By Cora Bissett

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actor and writer James Clements will present The Burns Project, a new theatrical exploration of Scotland’s national poet, directed by Cora Bissett and supported by the National Trust for Scotland. Performances will take place at Brodie Castle (Moray) on Tuesday, November 25; Drum Castle (Aberdeenshire) on Thursday, November 27; and the Robert Burns Birthplace Museum (Ayrshire) on Saturday, November 29, with performances at 3:30pm and 7:30pm.

This innovative production draws on unprecedented access to Burns’ private letters and newly digitized archival materials to reveal the man behind the legend—his contradictions, complexities, and humanity. Originally premiered at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe at the National Trust for Scotland’s Georgian House, The Burns Project combines theatre, music, and history to reimagine the legacy of “The Bard” through a contemporary lens.

Written and performed by James Clements (The Diana Tapes, Guac, At the Barricades), The Burns Project is accompanied by traditional and original music from acclaimed multi-instrumentalist Lisa Rigby. The work was created in collaboration with the National Trust for Scotland and directed by award-winning theatre-maker Cora Bissett (What Girls Are Made Of, Orphans).

Interactive and staged in-the-round in the style of a traditional Burns Supper, the performance invites audiences to experience an intimate and provocative portrait of the poet through his relationships, letters, and artistic legacy. By weaving newly uncovered writings and musical interludes, Clements reanimates Scotland’s most celebrated lyricist—depicting a man of great artistry and ambition, whose ideals and contradictions continue to resonate today.

Performance Schedule

Brodie Castle, Moray: Tuesday, November 25 – 3:30pm & 7:30pm

Drum Castle, Aberdeenshire: Thursday, November 27 – 3:30pm & 7:30pm

Robert Burns Birthplace Museum, Ayrshire: Saturday, November 29 – 3:30pm & 7:30pm

For tickets and additional details, visit the National Trust for Scotland website.

