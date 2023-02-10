Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Into The New, The Annual Festival Of Contemporary Performance From The Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland, Returns in 2023

The festival will take place on February 17 and 18.

Feb. 10, 2023  

Into The New, The Annual Festival Of Contemporary Performance From The Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland, Returns in 2023

It's the festival of contemporary performance by some of the most exciting new voices in Scotland. Into the New returns to Glasgow next week, bringing live art and contemporary performance to Tramway, Glasgow on February 17 and 18.

Powerful premieres rich in fresh, creative energy will be presented over two days by final-year students of the BA (Honours) Contemporary Performance Practice programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, one of the world's top destinations for performing arts education.*

Dr Vânia Gala, Interim Head of Contemporary Performance Practice, said: "Into the New is a festival of experimental contemporary performance - using a range of approaches including somacoustics, meditation and artificial intelligence - that will explore themes such as our compulsion to perform, coloniality, social justice and our complex relationship with technology."

Into the New 2023

Together These Pieces of Us by Shona Powell McKay

Gaia! And The Realm of Possibilities... by Gaia R. Silvan

of those who have been disappeared by Margot Conde Arenas

Being. Decoupled by Sam Vaherlehto

And for thy peace, by Gracie Richmond

In My Dreams by Anne Kjær

Conversations with Eve by Bishop May Down

Into the New will also host Table for Upside Down Practices, a participatory and discursive event led by Dr Vânia Gala and will conclude with a DJ session at Tramway featuring Junglehussi.

Visit the Into the New homepage for full details of each performance and to book tickets.

The BA (Hons) Contemporary Performance Practice degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is a four-year, interdisciplinary performance-making course focused on the generation of new and original performances.

The Department of Contemporary Performance Practice at RCS brings performance curriculum to undergraduate students in an interdisciplinary performing arts school setting. Building on a foundation of experimentation, the department evolves in relation to new developments inside and outside the field of performance and aims to be responsive to new understandings of the world in the 21st century.

The course has an interdisciplinary approach which builds on a broad range of performative modes, including live performance, choreography, movement research, site-specific performance, performance installation, contemporary theatre, post-dramatic theatre, sound art, participatory performance, critical/activist social performance, and performative writing.




SPECTRA Festival Launches This Weekend Photo
SPECTRA Festival Launches This Weekend
SPECTRA, Scotland's festival of light, has opened in Aberdeen kicking off four nights of spectacular projections, interactive sculptures, and magical installations across the city centre until Sunday 12th February.
BUZZCUT FESTIVAL 2023 Returns 30th March - 1st April Photo
BUZZCUT FESTIVAL 2023 Returns 30th March - 1st April
Between 2012-2017, BUZZCUT Festival built a home for experimental, radical performance and Live Art from across the UK, Europe and North America. Following in the footsteps of Glasgow's National Review of Live Art (1980-2010), the Festival was founded by artists to support true experimentation of what performance can be, look & feel like.
Scottish Ensembles Goldberg Variations Returns This Year Photo
Scottish Ensemble's Goldberg Variations Returns This Year
Scottish Ensemble is bringing its astonishing production of Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to audiences around the country and beyond this March. 
Review: MOONSET, Tron Theatre Photo
Review: MOONSET, Tron Theatre
Fifteen-year-old Roxy is burning. Lost somewhere between the bonfire of girlhood and the sharp edge of womanhood, she gathers her friends and begins meddling in witchcraft to search for answers.

More Hot Stories For You


Positive Stories For Negative Times Offers Schools Chance To Perform New Plays By Top Playwrights This SummerPositive Stories For Negative Times Offers Schools Chance To Perform New Plays By Top Playwrights This Summer
February 8, 2023

Wonder Fools in association with Traverse Theatre, Ayr Gaiety, Eden Court, Perth Theatre and Youth Theatre Arts Scotland with plays co-commissioned by Wonder Fools and Traverse Theatre present Positive Stories for Negative Times: Season Three
BUZZCUT FESTIVAL 2023 Returns 30th March - 1st AprilBUZZCUT FESTIVAL 2023 Returns 30th March - 1st April
February 8, 2023

Between 2012-2017, BUZZCUT Festival built a home for experimental, radical performance and Live Art from across the UK, Europe and North America. Following in the footsteps of Glasgow's National Review of Live Art (1980-2010), the Festival was founded by artists to support true experimentation of what performance can be, look & feel like.
Scottish Ensemble's Goldberg Variations Returns This YearScottish Ensemble's Goldberg Variations Returns This Year
February 8, 2023

Scottish Ensemble is bringing its astonishing production of Goldberg Variations - ternary patterns for insomnia to audiences around the country and beyond this March. 
Firebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival TheatreFirebrand Theatre Company To Become An Associate Company At Pitlochry Festival Theatre
February 6, 2023

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has announced that Scottish Borders based Firebrand is to become a new Associate Company. The relationship will launch with a rehearsed reading of Firebrand's original script A Journey With Nan Shepherd - LIVE at the Winter Words Festival at Pitlochry Festival Theatre on Saturday 11 February 2023 at 3pm.
Nick Barley To Step Down As Director Of Edinburgh International Book Festival In Autumn 2023Nick Barley To Step Down As Director Of Edinburgh International Book Festival In Autumn 2023
February 2, 2023

Nick Barley, Director of the Edinburgh International Book Festival, announced today that he will step down in September after successfully delivering 14 editions of the internationally-acclaimed festival.
share