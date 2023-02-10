Into The New, The Annual Festival Of Contemporary Performance From The Royal Conservatoire Of Scotland, Returns in 2023

It's the festival of contemporary performance by some of the most exciting new voices in Scotland. Into the New returns to Glasgow next week, bringing live art and contemporary performance to Tramway, Glasgow on February 17 and 18.

Powerful premieres rich in fresh, creative energy will be presented over two days by final-year students of the BA (Honours) Contemporary Performance Practice programme at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland, one of the world's top destinations for performing arts education.*

Dr Vânia Gala, Interim Head of Contemporary Performance Practice, said: "Into the New is a festival of experimental contemporary performance - using a range of approaches including somacoustics, meditation and artificial intelligence - that will explore themes such as our compulsion to perform, coloniality, social justice and our complex relationship with technology."

Into the New 2023

Together These Pieces of Us by Shona Powell McKay

Gaia! And The Realm of Possibilities... by Gaia R. Silvan

of those who have been disappeared by Margot Conde Arenas

Being. Decoupled by Sam Vaherlehto

And for thy peace, by Gracie Richmond

In My Dreams by Anne Kjær

Conversations with Eve by Bishop May Down

Into the New will also host Table for Upside Down Practices, a participatory and discursive event led by Dr Vânia Gala and will conclude with a DJ session at Tramway featuring Junglehussi.

Visit the Into the New homepage for full details of each performance and to book tickets.

The BA (Hons) Contemporary Performance Practice degree at the Royal Conservatoire of Scotland is a four-year, interdisciplinary performance-making course focused on the generation of new and original performances.

The Department of Contemporary Performance Practice at RCS brings performance curriculum to undergraduate students in an interdisciplinary performing arts school setting. Building on a foundation of experimentation, the department evolves in relation to new developments inside and outside the field of performance and aims to be responsive to new understandings of the world in the 21st century.

The course has an interdisciplinary approach which builds on a broad range of performative modes, including live performance, choreography, movement research, site-specific performance, performance installation, contemporary theatre, post-dramatic theatre, sound art, participatory performance, critical/activist social performance, and performative writing.