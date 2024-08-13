ILLUMINATED LIES: A BLACK CAB JOURNEY INTO THE WEB OF MISINFORMATION Opens at The Edinburgh Fringe This Saturday

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Medea, a pioneering live event and multimedia company dedicated to thought-provoking and purpose-driven work, will present its debut project, Illuminated Lies, at this year's prestigious Edinburgh Fringe Festival. Running from 17-25 August, this immersive audio-visual art installation aims to unravel the complex web of misinformation that permeates our world today. Tickets are free and available to book now.

Illuminated Lies is the brainchild of Liana Patarkatsishvili, Founder and Concept Creator of Medea, and Tayyaba Jordan, Company Director and the Creative Lead, who worked alongside respected Edinburgh theatre producer Michelle McKay, and multi-disciplinary artist Aoife van Linden Tol. This innovative project transforms a classic black taxi into a unique platform for storytelling, art, and technology.

Featuring eleven real-life stories from around the globe, the installation highlights misinformation's profound and often surprising impacts on individuals' lives. These narratives, ranging from amusing anecdotes to serious tales with dramatic consequences, invite audiences to reflect on the pervasive nature of falsehoods and the importance of critical thinking in the information age.

Tayyaba Jordan, a former TV and film set designer with 25 years of experience across diverse genres, has applied her extensive knowledge of production, particularly in visual design, to transform the taxi into an exceptional storytelling space. "The taxi is more than just a vehicle; it's a canvas for storytelling," Tayyaba explains. "We've utilised lighting, sound, and visual elements to craft an immersive environment that captivates the audience, drawing them into a world where truth and lies intertwine."

Tayyaba's background in the media industry and her multicultural heritage as a second-generation Indian/Pakistani/Iranian woman have deeply informed her approach to Illuminated Lies. She reflects, "This project explores how misinformation can shape and distort personal and collective identities. As someone with a diverse background, I understand how cultural narratives can be manipulated, and we wanted to create a space where these themes could be explored meaningfully. With its iconic status and universal familiarity, the taxi itself serves as a metaphor for how we navigate through life's truths and deceptions."

The collaboration between Tayyaba and Liana has been a natural extension of their shared passion for the arts and creative fields. With similar backgrounds in TV and film, their partnership has evolved from a friendship formed at school gates into a dynamic creative collaboration. Their combined experience, spanning over 30 years in production, underpins their deep understanding of the industry and their ability to foster creativity through both deep and playful interactions.

Liana Patarkatsishvili's commitment to combating misinformation is deeply rooted in her personal experience and expertise. With a background in International Relations and media, shaped by her studies at MGIMO and her career as a media executive, she has a unique understanding of media's power. Liana gained firsthand insight into the power of media when she became CEO of Imedi. Imedi was a symbol of free media in Georgia, holding power accountable until it was forcibly shut down by the government.. "I witnessed how media control affects the political climate," Liana explains. "Seeing how quickly a country can slide into dictatorship is a stark reminder of the importance of free media."

Through Illuminated Lies, Medea invites audiences to explore the complexities of misinformation and become informed, critical thinkers. The installation will be open daily from 5 PM to midnight, featuring narratives projected from within the black taxi. For a more interactive experience, limited 20-minute performances inside the cab will provide an intimate engagement with the stories shared.

This project illustrates just how far the ripples of false information can reach, from the lighthearted and anecdotal to the hard-hitting and expansive.

