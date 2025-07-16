I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL Heads to the Edinburgh Fringe This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Grab your scrunchies and crank up the synths—Sean Matthew Whiteford's new musical I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is bringing glam-rock horror and 80s camp to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, running nightly from August 1–22 at 10:30 PM at theSpace @Niddry St (Venue 9).

Directed and choreographed by Rachel Klein (Bettie Page: Queen of Pinups, The Gospel According to Heather), with music direction by Ryan MacKenzie (Royal Philharmonic Orchestra, BBC Scottish Symphony Orchestra), SHE-DEVIL features costumes by Juda Leah (Juda Leah Atelier), and lighting/sound design by Moses Brzeski-Reilly (Bedlam). The production is presented by Feuille Dooley Productions, Bryan Campione, and Leo de Rothchild.

The cast includes Faith Pasch, Lee Beka Harper, Sean Arkless, Caitlin Anderson, Matt Bader, Louis Hearsey, Charis Stockton, and Ollie Thomas-Smith.

In I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL, shy high schooler Nancy Nelson is bullied, ignored, and desperate for change. When she calls out for help, it's Satan who answers. In a flash, Nancy is reborn as a foul-mouthed, high-heeled, Aqua Net-fueled rock goddess of vengeance. But fame has a price—and Nancy’s soul is on the line. Will she survive the spotlight? Or burn it all down?

Equal parts Carrie, Faust, Heathers, and The Rocky Horror Show, this 90-minute blast of glam horror and rock anthems is a love letter to VHS-era B-movies and authentic self-expression. With a fierce heart under its spiked leather exterior, SHE-DEVIL pairs high-camp comedy with a coming-of-age message that hits hard.

“This rock’n’roll horror spectacular has a ton of heart and pathos, centering on the very human need to be loved and accepted,” said director Rachel Klein. “It’s the ultimate love letter to the 80s—musically and stylistically.”

“I WAS A TEENAGE SHE-DEVIL is, at the surface, a hilarious 80s horror rock show,” added creator Sean Matthew Whiteford. “Threaded within is a beautiful love story about how owning your true, authentic identity has the power to save the world.”

Originally conceived in 2011 under the title Girlfriend From Hell, the show has evolved through performances in NYC venues including 54 Below, Green Room 42, and The Gene Frankel Theatre. It was also featured in the 2022 Playbill Pride in Times Square Festival. Now recharged and retitled, SHE-DEVIL makes its international debut—armed with killer riffs, devilish charm, and an all-out glam-pocalypse.