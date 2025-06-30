Hannah Moscovitch's RED LIKE FRUIT to Make UK Premiere at Edinburgh Festival Fringe 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Canadian theatre company 2b will return to the Edinburgh Festival Fringe with the UK premiere of Red Like Fruit, a new play by Hannah Moscovitch (Sexual Misconduct of the Middle Classes), directed by Christian Barry. The production runs 31 July to 24 August (not 4, 11, or 18 August) at the Traverse Theatre (Traverse 2), with performances at 11:00am, 1:30pm, 4:00pm, and 6:30pm. The first review date is 1 August. Runtime is 1 hour and 15 minutes.

A raw, minimalist two-hander, Red Like Fruit explores power, trauma, and voice in the post-#MeToo era. While investigating a high-profile domestic violence case, journalist Lauren finds herself forced to confront painful, long-buried memories of sexual violence from her own youth. She invites Luke—a man she has asked to speak on her behalf—into the role of her narrator, and what begins as an interview quickly unravels into something far more personal.

As Lauren’s perceptions begin to shift and the line between storytelling and self-examination blurs, Red Like Fruit examines the complexities of consent, complicity, patriarchy, and the enduring impact of trauma. At once intimate and universal, the play asks who controls the narrative—and why.

Red Like Fruit is part of TravFest 2025, presented at one of the Fringe’s premier new writing venues.

